TThe workers of the company Frutos del Chañar made a cut of route 7 at the height of picada 3 in San Patricio del Chanar. They demand the collection of the month of March and the liquidation of the month of April. The cut began at 5 and ended at 9 in the morning.

A representative of the workers, Joselino Aranda, in communication with Am Cumbre this morning reported the measure they took to have their claims heard. In this sense, he reported that they began with the roadblock at 5 in the morning and continued in place until 9 and then move to the company.

They claim that The company continues without paying the salaries for the month of March and the liquidation of the days worked in April for those who have already finished the season. They assure that the claim is from a long time ago and only yesterday they received answers where they were told that, during the next week, they would receive the payment, but they only assured them the month of March “not the days of April.”

“Now several workers have to return to Tucumán because the majority are from there,” He pointed out the referent and added that many of them are adrift because they do not have money to be able to support themselves, “their relatives send them money and with that they survive.”

as reported The cut still continues and they only let the police, ambulances, firefighters or people with medical certificates through, not private cars. However, they indicated that from 9 o’clock they will go to the company to see if they can solve or agree on something.



