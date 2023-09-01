They made my week the dresser

01 Holiday sale at Thamo’s next weekend 8-9/9 (all details in their story)

02 wear your heart on your sleeve. A collaboration of an association that makes the creator, Dalit Lavi (my cousin whom you already know from the blog. An entrepreneur and writer who also volunteers at the association) and comme il faut: the women in the association received identical jackets and each of them made a one-off item from her jacket. The designer Kobi Golan accompanied the process and you can see and buy the jackets at a fundraising event that will take place on 8/9 at comme il faut in the port

03 Avishag Shear Yeshav published an art book which is actually a baking book and in general it is simply generosity in a hardcover

04 Remember the Su.Co perfume that smells like the Glossier perfume? So they also have a body lotion (its smell is neutral and softer, it does not match the perfume so there is no fear of exaggeration)

05 The swimsuit that made my summer: Billiblond’s ‘Arava’ model (yes, there are sizes! I wear XXL and there are two more sizes above me)

06 The flowers that made my summer (not an easy season for flower lovers): mini gerberas

There’s that lovely thing. A society grows great when old men plant trees, the shade of which they know they will never sit in. Good people do things for other people – that’s it, the end

(From the third season of after life. A series I don’t watch, but I happened to pass by the TV when the rest of the family was watching)

All it takes is one great man. A friend of the angels. There are things we can doCharlie. Things that we can do everyday. Things that are free. We can be one inch nicer to each other. An inch

more polite. We can be decent

(Newsroom, season 2 episode 3)

From every performance of Monica Sex, I leave with a preference for a different song. This is my favorite song of theirs now:

if there is room

deep inside

I have to find a window

Get out of it, fight the demons

It would be good to say

A post by Shelly was posted in General on September 1, 2023.



