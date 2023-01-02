(Xi’an, 2nd) 52-year-old Hong Kong actress With the 11-year-old Chinese male star Married for many years, from time to time spread Last month, it was rumored that Zhang Danfeng and his agent The ties are broken, and it seems that they have cheated twice in a secret meeting in a hotel. However, Zhang Danfeng has not come forward to respond. At the beginning of 2023, he and his wife Hong Xin appeared together at the “9th Silk Road International Film Festival” held in Xi’an, sweetly sowing the couple’s first new year “” “Dog food”, use practical actions to break the rumors of marriage change, and prove that the relationship between the couple is still strong.

Hong Xin and Zhang Danfeng showed their love together for the first time after the marriage turmoil. Zhang Danfeng was wearing a black suit with a tall and handsome figure, while Hong Xin appeared in a blue dress, showing a gentle and dignified temperament. When Zhang Danfeng and his wife walked the red carpet together, they were holding hands throughout the whole process, never separated for a moment, just like a pair of conjoined twins.

The couple whispered while walking on the red carpet, chatting and laughing with love and love. In order to take care of Hong Xin who was wearing a dress, Zhang Danfeng deliberately slowed down his pace, and he did not seem to be affected by the marriage turmoil at all.When the host introduced Hung Xin and Zhang Danfeng, he also praised them as a couple in the entertainment circle , Hung Xin and Zhang Danfeng also waved happily to interact with everyone upon hearing the words. But some netizens complained wildly, “My God, I really want to say that Zhang Danfeng and Hong Xin are still very happy, they are indeed a model couple!”, “Are you going to laugh your ass off?”, “The heart is so big! It seems so close! Model couple, hahahaha!”