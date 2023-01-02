News from the Financial Associated Press, January 3 (edited by Shi Zhengcheng)Based on reports from RIA Novosti and other media, the Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed on Monday that the temporary military camp in Makeyevka was attacked by the Ukrainian army, and 63 Russian soldiers were confirmed dead.

(Source: RIA Novosti)

The Russian Ministry of Defense further disclosed that,The attack this time was carried out through the “Hippocampus” multiple rocket launcher. The Ukrainian army fired a total of 6 rockets loaded with high-explosive warheads. The Russian air defense system intercepted the next two rounds, and the rest hit the barracks and caused casualties.

The full name of “HIMARS” is the M142 High Mobility Multiple Launch Rocket System, which is also the iconic equipment of the US military aid to Ukraine.

(“Hippocampus” equipment data map, source: social media)

Makeyevka, which was attacked this time, is a satellite city located on the east side of the capital of Donetsk. According to reports, the Russian barracks attacked was the school building of a local school. There is also a Russian military arsenal near the temporary barracks. .

(Source: Google Maps)

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry also claimed the attack on Monday. In a telegram released earlier, the Ukrainian military claimed that the attack on Makeyevka caused “the death of 400 Russian troops.”

Regarding this attack, Rob Lee, a senior researcher at the US Foreign Policy Institute, said on social media that a major problem with mobilization is the lack of leadership of small units, which makes it more difficult to disperse the deployment of troops, but put the barracks in the arms There is also an obvious mistake on the edge of the library.

Also on Monday, Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of Russia’s Bryansk region, confirmed that the state had been attacked by Ukrainian drones and that an energy supply facility had been damaged, but there were no casualties. Bryansk is located on the border of Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.

On the Russian side, attacks on military and infrastructure in Ukraine continued on Monday. According to a report from the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Russian Aerospace Forces launched strikes on the temporary strongholds of foreign mercenaries in Donetsk and Kharkov, killing more than 70 people, and attacked foreign troops in Kherson, Zaporozhye and other places. Aid equipment and Ukrainian oil depots.

The Ukrainian military also confirmed that the capital Kyiv continued to be attacked by Russian drones on Monday. For Ukraine, defending the capital is turning into an economic war of attrition. According to reports, the main air defense force in Kyiv is the NASAM (Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System) provided by Western countries. The price of each AIM-120 missile used is close to 1 million US dollars, while the price of the UAV used by the Russian army is as low as tens of thousands. Dollar.