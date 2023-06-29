They made my week the dresser

01 oversized is an understatement

02 Did you know that there is a culti milano in Israel? Because I didn’t know and found out by accident

03 A new flagship store for Converse in the Azrieli Mall in Sharona (note that it’s not Azrieli, it’s the new mall located diagonally opposite, right in Sharona). A great place to find the newest models or deal with the realization that you’re a classic all-star girl forever

04 A tie scarf that I saw on Ilit Minamer

05 Nice name for sunscreen

06 When Generation Z decides that something you’ve been doing forever is super trendy, it’s a good opportunity to stock up. And this time: clips are a thing now. They always were, you say? You’re right

Tell me, what is it you plan to do

?with your one wild and precious life

Mary Oliver —-

And there is also a viewing recommendation: the series somebody somewhere. It’s HBO, I saw it on Cellcom. A series that reminds that enjoying life is a talent.

(It looks like a teaser, but very quickly Bridget Everett starts singing Laura Brannigan’s Gloria, so it is also a recommendation to watch this clip):

