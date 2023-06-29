2023: Reborn of hope

Certain signs of notable popular fervor are accompanying the process of the primaries, which herald a 2024 national rebirth, in the sense of: citizen reunion, democratic reconstitutionality, productive impulse, ethical and spiritual awareness, return of millions of expatriates, privileged reinsertion of the country in an international brotherhood in accordance with its historical-cultural being, effective rooting in the best of the national tradition.

For something and a lot, the Venezuelan Episcopate has been insisting in recent years on the urgency of a national refoundation. A task that implies assuming the role that corresponds non-transferably to compatriots as sovereign (CRBV 5). “To refound the nation, one of the most important tasks that we Venezuelans have pending is to recover the strength of being subjects, to recover autonomy and freedom as citizens and as a nation in the face of the foreign political-cultural invasion in which we find ourselves. ” (Exhortation of 07.12.2021).

Advancing in this direction will allow the country to enter the new century-millennium, after more than two decades of involution, of destruction in various spheres of national life. Making an inventory of disasters here seems unnecessary, when an entire people is suffering the consequences of not only poor management, but systematically irresponsible, oppressive and corrupt practices. 2024 not only has to reinitiate the rule of law, the repopulation of the country, the recognition of the dignity of retirees and workers, economic progress, educational recovery, free communication, but also the healing of the country from the scourge of corruption that they have looted it.

The climate of enthusiasm and hope that is growing in crescendo through the primaries heralds -why not say it?- a tsunami of popular fervor before the political change that will take place next year. The well-known motto of “Wake up and react” seems to be being assumed by the sovereign, who is becoming more and more aware of his condition and obligation. Sayings like the one that “by hook or by crook” will keep him quiet and oppressed no longer affect him. On the contrary, they rather stimulate his inalienable responsibility and nurture his self-respect.

However, the change that, as a duty-to-be-and-do, is expected and works, cannot be a “turning the tables” on compadrazgos, sectarianism, hegemony and ideological-political impositions. The country has already suffered a good number of years from these ills. A good dose of rationality, prudence and a broad vision will achieve the reunion of the country with itself, the revitalization of coexistence and the joint effort to move this country forward. For those of us who were able to follow the drama of the Berlin Wall and German reunification in person or with serious attention, it is not difficult for us to affirm that if humanity has been able to survive in history it is because of agreements reached on a consistent basis of realism, imagination, patience, prudence , hold on…, in the most difficult and catastrophic circumstances. The self-preservation instinct is singular and collective. Someone has said that “yesterday’s enemies are tomorrow’s friends”. And he was not without reason.

The most trusted opinion media lean heavily toward regime change. A good calculation and correct strategy on the part of the ruling party would be a patriotic, reasonable attitude that facilitates the transition from what is to what the country expects. The earth spins; today is day, tomorrow is night, and the universe keeps moving.

There is no right to despair. As humans we have vast experience of a story, which is movement and change. And if we are believers, we are certain that God always accompanies and wants everything that means walking towards unity, peace and brotherhood.

The primaries must go ahead and must make their way demanding fair conditions, the necessary freedom, international support. Not as gifts, but as an expression of due solidarity. The sovereign (CRBV 5) is something serious. And the “bravo pueblo” is not simple poetry.

