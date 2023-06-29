Product Video: Examples and Best Practices

Would you like to showcase your product or service in a product video and are you looking for inspiration? We have put together some examples of product videos that can help you with this. Also read what distinguishes product videos in general and where they are often used.

What is a product video?

The product video focuses on the presentation of a product or service with the aim of addressing potential customers. Product videos show the properties, functions and advantages of a product in a clear way and demonstrate its use in action. As we already explained in the blog article “How do you increase sales and customer loyalty with product videos?”, successful product videos start with the solution of a problem or a special quality instead of showing all the great features of a product. Testimonials from satisfied customers or expert opinions can also be included to underline the credibility and reliability of the product.

Music and voiceovers, animations, and special effects grab viewers’ attention and can create an emotional connection that reinforces the product video’s message.

So much for the theory. But what does it actually look like in practice? We have put together examples of product videos that appealed to us.

Successful examples of product videos

Example: Apple product video for Air Pods Pro

Apple’s product video for its Air Pods Pro focuses on the features and special qualities of the in-ear headphones. Product views, animations and text overlays on the special properties alternate with the background music and rhythm. In the end, users know exactly what distinguishes this product and which applications are possible.

Example: TechSmith product video for Snagit

TechSmith embeds its product video for the Snagit screen software on the product website and clearly shows which problems Snagit can solve in work communication and which helpful and special functions are available for editing screenshots and screen recordings. Viewers will then know what the user interface looks like in Snagit and which applications are available.

Example: TechSmith product video for Camtasia

The product video for TechSmith’s video software Camtasia is also placed on the product website and highlights problem solutions, functions and advantages of the product. With its mixture of product overlays in the form of simplified software user interfaces and real live scenes with users plus voiceover and background music, it is a perfect example of a successful product video.

Example: Lego product video / designer video

Declared as a designer video, Lego lets an expert in the form of the designer of one of his models have his say in this product video. The design features, underlying ideas and interesting construction details and functions of the model are explained and shown.

Example: Slack product video

In this product video, the instant messaging service Slack shows what Slack is, which problems Slack can solve in hybrid working environments and which functions and applications are possible. Both real people as users and a simplified user interface can be seen. Underlaid with background music and voiceover, the product video gives viewers a clear introduction and first impression of the app.

Where are product videos shown?

Product videos are an effective way to draw attention to a product, explain its benefits, and encourage potential customers to buy it. As we have already seen in some examples, product videos are therefore often included on the respective product websites. The videos can be published, shared, embedded and commented on on platforms such as YouTube or social media. Product videos are also often used at trade fairs or in sales presentations to arouse the interest of potential customers and support the sales process.

