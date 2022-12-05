Home Technology You won’t be able to play Fortnite Heroes on Steam Deck – Fortnite
Technology

You won’t be able to play Fortnite Heroes on Steam Deck – Fortnite

by admin
You won’t be able to play Fortnite Heroes on Steam Deck – Fortnite

There are a lot of really hot game releases this month, but there’s also new hardware arriving, and that’s the Steam Deck. The portable device will allow you to roam your Steam game library, but Valve isn’t hiding anything, the fact that it takes a lot of work to get games up and running on the platform, and not all games are supported.

It now appears that one of the most famous and popular games in the world is no longer available for play on Steam Deck, we are talking about Fortress Heroes.It uses Easy Anti-Cheat, and Steam Deck does not support this feature, as Epic boss Tim Sweeney inTwitterexplained above:

“We are not confident that we can conduct a large-scale crackdown on cheating under various kernel configurations, including custom configurations.”

If Steam Deck supports Easy Anti-Cheat, Epic should also want to reconsider putting the game on Steam Deck. Unfortunately, until then, you can only choose between the two. Either you don’t have the Steam Deck to play Fortress Heroes, or you have to switch to a console.

See also  Dream Tablet 5th Generation Dream Tablet King-10-inch large screen with 2K high resolution, all kinds of applications can be done in one machine- Page 1- Discussion

You may also like

Archygram, the woman who measures all things

Risk of hacker attacks from Russia on Italian...

Google is trying to make it faster for...

Risk of hacker attacks from Russia on Italian...

The digital school for personalized and relationship-based training

Facebook down: thousands report problems accessing the social...

Facebook down: thousands report problems accessing the social...

Moneyfarm buys Profile Financial Solutions and expands into...

Moneyfarm buys Profile Financial Solutions and expands into...

Interview with the producer of “Dragon Quest Treasure...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy