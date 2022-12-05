There are a lot of really hot game releases this month, but there’s also new hardware arriving, and that’s the Steam Deck. The portable device will allow you to roam your Steam game library, but Valve isn’t hiding anything, the fact that it takes a lot of work to get games up and running on the platform, and not all games are supported.

It now appears that one of the most famous and popular games in the world is no longer available for play on Steam Deck, we are talking about Fortress Heroes.It uses Easy Anti-Cheat, and Steam Deck does not support this feature, as Epic boss Tim Sweeney inTwitterexplained above:

“We are not confident that we can conduct a large-scale crackdown on cheating under various kernel configurations, including custom configurations.”

If Steam Deck supports Easy Anti-Cheat, Epic should also want to reconsider putting the game on Steam Deck. Unfortunately, until then, you can only choose between the two. Either you don’t have the Steam Deck to play Fortress Heroes, or you have to switch to a console.