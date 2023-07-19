Home » They recover several stolen items from a temple in La Banda
They recover several stolen items from a temple in La Banda

They recover several stolen items from a temple in La Banda

07/18/2023 – 19:04

A 50-year-old man reported last Friday the robbery of the church to which he goes, where -through the use of force- unknown persons would have entered the place and stolen various items from inside.

And after being informed, the police officers began an investigation, which gave positive results since on that date various police procedures were carried out in two homes in the Villa Griselda neighborhoods, from where they kidnapped: a blue electric cooker with a glass, Visioneer brand, An electric stove, Oryx brand in black color, two black VHF brand microphones, three sets of cables with tabs at their ends, two Microphones, Fullenergy brand, K909 model in black color and another SKP brand, modeo VHF 655.

All the elements were recovered and were transferred to the police headquarters, linked to the cause. Regarding the fact, the officials informed the Prosecutor on Duty Dr. Saavedra Natalia, who ordered that the investigative tasks continue.


