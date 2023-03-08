The man who had been arrested suspected of having caused the interface fire in the area known as Cascada Escondida, in El Bolsón, he was released on Tuesday after appearing in the federal court of Bariloche, where the criminal case is being processed.

Judicial sources reported that the accused was released, but will continue to be linked to the investigation, to clarify the causes of the fire and those responsible.

Judge Gustavo Villanueva subrogates the federal court of Bariloche, where the fire that occurred in El Bolsón is being investigated.

From the court there was no information on the development of the investigation in which the federal prosecutor’s office of this city is also involved. It only transpired that the suspected person had allegedly been investigated, according to local media.

This Tuesday from the Government of Río Negro they reported that weather conditions had improved to fight the fire that had diminished its intensity.

They highlighted that two hydrant planes and two helicopters from the National Fire Management Service were operating in the area of ​​the fire to support the work of 37 Splif fighters from El Bolsón, 10 Splif fighters from Bariloche and another 5 from Splif from General Conesa working in the ground to contain the fire.

They are backed by another 45 National Service combatants and 30 volunteer firefighters from El Bolsón, Lago Puelo and El Hoyo with their corresponding mobile phones.

In the official statement, they stated that actions are being coordinated with the National Gendarmerie, the Provincial Water Department, the Río Negro Police, the El Bolsón Education Council, SENAF, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change and Civil Protection, with prevention and collaboration.

They indicated that the fire affected an area estimated at 220 hectares of native vegetation, mainly cypresses.

“We want the maximum rigor so that there are consequences,” Governor Arabela Carreras claimed on Monday during her visit to El Bolsón, where she supervised the tasks of the brigade members.

The fire started on Sunday in the vicinity of Cascada Escondida and due to the gusts it advanced rapidly towards the Loma del Medio area, where there are houses. The fire threatened those structures and forced the brigade members to deploy all the resources available at that time to prevent the fire from destroying the buildings. On Sunday, the suspected person was arrested.

But on social networks, neighbors in the Loma del Medio area assured that the person had only wanted to help and protect their own home because the flames were approaching. They ruled out that he had any connection with the origin of the fire.

One of the hypotheses circulating in the El Bolsón media is that the fire originated from a stove that was allegedly poorly put out, in a campsite in that town, located in the area where the fire started. Although everything is in the investigation stage by the federal prosecutor’s office.



