They request changes in the urban regulations of the Technological Park of Bariloche

The Bariloche Technological Industrial Park (Pitba), which already has an important basic infrastructure and several companies in the process of setting up, needs redefine the “urban parameters” to respond to the demand and those responsible asked the Municipal Council to review the regulatory ordinance.

The Pitba manager, Lorenzo Raggio, said that the adaptation they are asking for will facilitate the establishment of new companies and, consequently, “the generation of more sources of employment”.

He explained that the proposed change seeks to meet the interest of many companies to use the park as a distribution and services logistics center, although the main activity is still technology.

But the vice president of the Pitba board of directors, Claudia Contreras, clarified that the general objective is “not to lose the productive leg” of the park. The JSRN legislator pointed out that the complex located on the Circunvalación route is in full development and constitutes “the vanguard of diversification” of the Bariloche economy.

Raggio said that the companies that buy lots have strict construction deadlines, because from the beginning they took special care in “avoid real estate speculation.

The councilors must analyze the project presented. Photo: archive

The technicians explained the details of the proposed changes to the project to the Council Works Commission on Friday. They pointed out the need to modify the setbacks allowed in buildings, which today in some areas of the park require construction on the front line and would need to have more space for the operation of loading and unloading vehicles.

They propose to eliminate the obligation to adjust the maximum heights to a certification of the National Civil Aviation Administration, required in current regulations due to the proximity of the airport. The modification would expedite the approval of plans, assuming that the constructions will not exceed the 38-meter safety limit.

Other proposals aim to change the zoning to facilitate the development of “logistics” projects and also to allow an increase in vehicular income in each functional unit, since today only a single entry is allowed, which will make operation difficult.

The technicians promote a correction that increases the land use factor in some areas of the Pitba. Councilor Julieta Wallace (FdT) said that she will wait for the legal opinion, but she warned that if the change of parameters “there is a surplus value that benefits the private sector, it must be taken into account”, because the municipality could demand compensation.

The sale of the land in the Pitba advances at a steady pace

The manager of the Pitba, Lorenzo Raggio, specified that there are already 80 lands sold in the Pitba, in stages I and II, with surfaces that They range from 350 to 3,600 square meters. He explained that most of the purchasing firms are technology-based, but there are “all sectors,” among which he mentioned the distribution and production of pet food, chocolate manufacturing, pre-molded products, openings, transportation, and other services.

He pointed out that “certain norms that were virtuous with the first plan” of the park and thus were approved, but there is “a permanent evolution” and changes are needed.

Consulted by this means, Raggio said that the reform “is one hundred percent technical” and there is no other intention. He assured that There are already six companies with works in progress in the Pitba and mentioned Invap and Bariloche Glass as the most advanced. A dozen have their land paid for and titled, and many more have submitted their construction projects and are “in the process of approval.”

As for public investment, all the services are already installed, from asphalt and lighting to gas, fiber optics and the sanitation system. The park also has an attractive entrance portal and the “business incubator”which is part of the so-called “non-basic infrastructure”.

In this same category, according to Raggio, the specifications are being prepared to build warehouses or standard warehouses for those companies that want to rent them. The Pitba manager assured that “there are still lots available from the second stage” and last week, for example, they received six applications.

He insisted that the management of the park prioritizes “immediate settlement” projects, beyond the macroeconomic context that “it doesn’t help”.



