“They will remember you”: did a Spanish citizen congratulate Daniel Quintero?

Quintero supports Petro in the midst of the crisis

During the Security Council on gender-based violence that is held at the facilities of the Fourth Brigade, and that is headed by President Gustavo Petro, the mayor of Medellín, Daniel Quintero Calle, supported the country’s first president in the fight to defend democracy.

“The ultra-right in Colombia has renounced democratic paths. We are not going to allow soft blows or hard blows in the country. Count on, President, that we are going to defend you, democracy and the government of change”said the local president.

President Gustavo Petro recognizes progress made by the Medellín Mayor’s Office towards gender equality

The first National Security Council on Gender-Based Violence, held by the National Government, recognized the progress made in Medellín in terms of gender equality. This Security Council was preceded by the president, Gustavo Petro; the vice president, Francia Márquez; Defense Minister Iván Velásquez; and was attended by the Mayor of Medellín, Daniel Quintero Calle; the Women’s Secretary, Angélica María Ortiz Maya, as well as representatives of women’s organizations and the LGBTIQ+ community.

The advances in gender equality for which the city was recognized respond to the fact that between 2020 and 2023, The Medellín Mayor’s Office has doubled the historical budget of the Women’s Secretariatstrengthening GBV care mechanisms, for the protection of women’s lives.

The strengthening of the mechanisms, added to the increase in the reward for complaints that lead to the clarification of femicides and murders of people from the LGBTIQ+ communityhas led to a 52% decrease in femicides between 2019 and 2023, a 35% decrease in cases of sexual violence, and a 60% increase in the clarification of femicides.

“There are City Halls that have a remarkable institutional journey around the issue of gender equality and against gender violence. However, this does not have the nation. Until now, we created the Ministry of Equality And it is then that an organization chart appears for the first time in Colombia to work on the issues of the most excluded populations, including women and people from the LGBTIQ+ community. That is why the first challenge of the Ministry of Equality is gender equality”, assured the president, Gustavo Petro.