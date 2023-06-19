Daniel Quintero responds to the femicide case of Claudia Gómez

Through his Twitter account, the mayor of Medellín, Daniel Quintero Calle, referred to a publication made by the newspaper El Espectador on the case of femicide of Claudia Gómez that was registered during the previous administration.

The district representative regretted what happened with Claudia Gómez. “In this new administration we work tirelessly to end femicides; We have achieved notable results as a result of differential strategies: the reward today exceeds 200 million for any case of femicide, we have foster homes and technical defense”.

The position of Daniel Quintero in the case of feminicide of Claudia Gómez

Daniel Quintero explained that the legal defense of the District Administration, in the process that seeks to compensate the familyis the one that was recorded at the time during the time the events were recorded, in 2017, by the Secretary of Security and officials of the previous administration.

Also read: Mayor Daniel Quintero was awarded for his contributions to peace

The president clarified that personally and without compromising the process in this caseFor him, when a woman is murdered after seeking the necessary help, something is failing on the part of the State.

Did they want to quote Quintero out of context?

“Some will say, why don’t I qualify the version of the previous administration and place a thesis in favor of the victim’s family: the reason is legal and fiscal: If a ruling occurs against and the administration must pay those 3 billion, that money must be collected later from the officials involved (repeat action). If I give a version in favor of the family and not the one provided by the officials of the previous administration, those involved could argue that the response given was aimed at favoring the family’s demand. D.If so, the repetition would go against me and not against them for failing in the duty to defend public resources, ”explained the mayor.

Besides:“They will remember you”: did a Spanish citizen congratulate Daniel Quintero?

It is worth mentioning that Claudia Gómez He was a relative of Susana Boreal and the femicide occurred during the administration of Federico Gutiérrezfor which his relatives demand compensation of three billion pesos.

“The note brings up a legal response in which the current administration must defend itself for the actions carried out in the previous administration. Because it is a judicial process in which the family seeks compensation for 3 billion pesos, the Mayor’s Office has the obligation to present: not my personal opinion, but the defense thesis consigned by the previous administration. The response to the court makes it clear that the information recorded includes the legal defense thesis of the security secretary and officials of the previous administration and does not compromise my personal opinion,” added the president.

“For this reason, the response given makes it clear at the beginning of the four pages that the response collects information from the Secretary of Security about events that occurred in the administration of Federico Gutiérrez, and not our personal opinion. The response was also classified as confidential (reservation of the summary) and was not intended to be published in the media, which obviously generates a blow to the thousands of cases of femicide in the country. Regretting this and all femicide that occurs in the country. My personal opinion, which I make clear does not compromise the legal defense of this case, is that when a woman is murdered after seeking help, it is the state that has failed. This is how I expressed it in the interview: here is the screenshot”, pointed out Daniel Quintero.