The most popular small cars in 2023: leasing deals for top models

According to Statistics from the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA), small cars account for almost twelve percent of all new vehicle registrations in 2023. This makes them one of the most popular vehicle classes in Germany. Among the small cars include the Vauxhall Corsa*the Mini Cooper* and the Toyota Yaris* to the most popular models. In addition come the Polo* and the Skoda Fabia*. We searched for the cheapest leasing deals for the most popular small cars of 2023. We have the deals in our Leasing-Rechner found, where you can also browse for suitable bargains yourself.

small car make round twelve percent of all new vehicle registrations in 2023 out. After SUVs (29 percent), compact car (16 percent) and SUV (also twelve percent) makes them one of the most popular vehicle classes in Germany. That comes from one Statistics from the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) with the new registrations of the year (up to and including April 2023). The popularity of small cars shouldn’t come as a surprise: they’re not just like that cheaper than other vehicle classes, but also practical. Especially in cities, where parking spaces are as scarce as living space, small vehicles can be an advantage.

The most popular small cars: These models were registered most frequently in 2023

And which models are the most popular? This can also be seen in the KBA statistics. Accordingly, by far the most popular model is the Opel Corsa, which was registered more than 16,322 times in 2023. After that follows Mini Coopers with more than 13,000 new registrations. Third and fourth places go to Toyota Yaris (9700 new registrations) and the Polo (9000 new registrations). In fifth place he ends up Shame Fabiowhich has been approved almost 7,300 times in 2023.

The top ten most popular small cars

We have listed the complete top ten of the most popular small cars of the year here again:

1. Platz : Opel Corsa (16,322 new registrations up to and including April 2023)

: Opel Corsa (16,322 new registrations up to and including April 2023) 2. Platz : Mini Cooper (13,328 new registrations up to and including April 2023)

: Mini Cooper (13,328 new registrations up to and including April 2023) 3. Platz : Toyota Yaris (9706 new registrations up to and including April 2023)

: Toyota Yaris (9706 new registrations up to and including April 2023) 4. Platz : VW Polo (9043 new registrations up to and including April 2023)

: VW Polo (9043 new registrations up to and including April 2023) 5. Platz : Škoda Fabia (7271 new registrations up to and including April 2023)

: Škoda Fabia (7271 new registrations up to and including April 2023) 6. Platz : Ford Puma (6144 new registrations up to and including April 2023)

: Ford Puma (6144 new registrations up to and including April 2023) 7. Platz : Audi A1 (5569 new registrations up to and including April 2023)

: Audi A1 (5569 new registrations up to and including April 2023) 8. Platz : Ford Fiesta (4774 new registrations up to and including April 2023)

: Ford Fiesta (4774 new registrations up to and including April 2023) 9. Platz : Seat Ibiza (4512 new registrations up to and including April 2023)

: Seat Ibiza (4512 new registrations up to and including April 2023) 10. Platz: Renault Clio (3561 new registrations up to and including April 2023)

Here you can lease the most popular small cars in 2023 cheaply

Small cars offer many advantages – not only their price and size. Because of her lower weight they are also more maneuverable and more economical than big cars like SUVs. If you also want to benefit from it, the most popular models could also be a good choice for you. Therefore we have in our Leasing-Rechner according to the best Privatleasing-Deals searched for the five top models:

The leasing conditions for the Opel Corsa at a glance

Target group: Private leasing Duration: 36 Fun Mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year Monthly Rate: 135,00 Euro special payment: no Deployment Fee: 1159.00 euros (including registration) list price: 19.480,00 Euro Leasingfaktor: 0,69 Total cost factor: 0,86 Circuit: manually Perfomance: 75 PS (55 Kilowatts) Drive: Petrol Top speed: up to 174 km/h Consumption: combined 5.3 liters per 100 kilometers CO2 emissions: combined 125 grams per kilometer Furnishing: Cruise control, multifunction steering wheel, touchscreen, tire pressure monitoring system, voice control, lane departure warning, air conditioning, on-board computer, automatic start/stop, emergency brake assistant and more Color: White Delivery time: about six months

The leasing conditions for the Mini Cooper at a glance

Target group: Private and commercial leasing (Vario) Duration: 48 Fun Mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year Monthly Rate: 233,00 Euro special payment: no Deployment Fee: 577.40 euros (including registration) list price: 28.899,99 Euro Leasingfaktor: 0,81 Total cost factor: 0,85 Circuit: manually Perfomance: 136 PS (100 Kilowatts) Drive: Petrol Top speed: up to 210 km/h Consumption: combined 4.9 liters per 100 kilometers CO2 emissions: combined 112 grams per kilometer Furnishing: Multifunction steering wheel, parking aid, tire pressure monitoring system, air conditioning, automatic start/stop, rain sensor, on-board computer, touchscreen, drowsiness warning system and more Color: Grau Delivery time: about seven months

The leasing conditions for the Toyota Yaris at a glance

Target group: Private leasing Duration: 48 Fun Mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year Monthly Rate: 149,00 Euro special payment: no Deployment Fee: 1354.00 euros (including registration) list price: 25.340,00 Euro Leasingfaktor: 0,59 Total cost factor: 0,70 Circuit: Automatic Perfomance: 115 PS (85 Kilowatts) Drive: Hybrid (petrol/electric) Top speed: up to 170 km/h Consumption: combined 3.8 liters per 100 kilometers CO2 emissions: combined 108 grams per kilometer Furnishing: Rain sensor, multifunction steering wheel, automatic start/stop, air conditioning and more Color: White Delivery time: about seven months

The leasing conditions for the VW Polo at a glance

Target group: Private leasing Duration: 48 Fun Mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year Monthly Rate: 181,00 Euro special payment: no Deployment Fee: 890,00 Euro list price: 22.595,00 Euro Leasingfaktor: 0,80 Total cost factor: 0,88 Circuit: manually Perfomance: 80 PS (59 Kilowatts) Drive: Petrol Top speed: up to 171 km/h Consumption: combined 5.5 liters per 100 kilometers CO2 emissions: combined 124 grams per kilometer Furnishing: Automatic climate control, multifunction steering wheel, emergency brake assistant, rain sensor, on-board computer, automatic start/stop, parking aid, tire pressure monitoring system, touchscreen, drowsiness warning system, lane departure warning system and more Color: Grau Delivery time: about ten months

The leasing conditions for the Škoda Fabia at a glance

Target group: Private leasing Duration: 60 Fun Mileage: 10,000 kilometers a year Monthly Rate: 152,55 Euro special payment: no Deployment Fee: no list price: 16.109,00 Euro Leasingfaktor: 0,95 Total cost factor: 0,95 Circuit: manually Perfomance: 95 PS (70 Kilowatts) Drive: Petrol Top speed: up to 161 km/h Consumption: combined 4.5 liters per 100 kilometers CO2 emissions: combined 103 grams per kilometer Furnishing: Air conditioning, automatic start/stop, tire pressure monitoring system and more Color: White Delivery time: immediately available

