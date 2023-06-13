Clarinettist Lorenzo Coppola explains Haydn and Mozart – Emilia-Romagna

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOLOGNA, JUNE 13 – One of the most famous clarinetists on the international music scene, as well as an appreciated popularizer, Lorenzo Coppola, will be at the Goethe Zentrum in Bologna on June 17 and 18 for the next two meetings together with the instrumentalists of the Ensemble Concordanze. Coppola is the greatest historical clarinetist, he plays exclusively ancient instruments, from the end of the 1700s to the 1800s, with an extraordinary career: he has recorded all the main clarinet pieces of that era, he has played both as soloist and first clarinet with the major orchestras of early music, and was directed by all the great specialist masters of that genre, from René Jacobs to William Christie, from H. Suzuki, Frans Bruggen. In the next few days Lorenzo Coppola will be in Bologna not to play, but in the capacity of an enthralling popularizer and expert musicologist: in fact, he will be holding two lessons on Hydn and Mozart at the Goethe Zentrum.



The Ensemble Concordanze will perform musical examples and will ensure that Coppola can guide the audience in listening to the pieces.



Saturday 17 June the appointment is at 18.00 for the performance of the Quintet for winds and piano in E flat Major K452, from 1784, by Mozart, Sunday 18 June, however, the lesson-concert will begin at 11.30, and the protagonist will be the String Quartet in E Flat Major Opus 71 No.3 – Hob III: 71. “Lorenzo Coppola’s knowledge and approach are unique: when he tells it, the music of Haydn and Mozart’s period is reborn, – explain the musicians of Concordances – becomes alive, vital, unpredictable, exciting, thanks to the in-depth study of the relationship between music, speech and theater: a Haydn quartet or a Mozart quintet is populated by characters, emotions, jokes and twists that never fail (ANSA).

