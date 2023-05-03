Home » they took more than 10 million pesos
they took more than 10 million pesos

A business couples was intercepted yesterday in a rural area of ​​Guerrico and after threatening them with firearms They took a sum of more than 10 million pesos, according to information provided by police and judicial sources in the last few hours.

The event occurred yesterday after 5:30 p.m. when the business couple was traveling along a rural road in the Guerrico area. Based on the data that could be collected, when they were driving their car, a truck crossed the road and immediately five individuals got out of the vehicle carrying large-caliber weapons.

«They all had bulletproof vests and obviously had a lot of data on the movement of the businessmen. that were traveling to Roca,” said a source consulted by this newspaper, who assured that the victims are engaged in the sale and distribution of food products.

It was learned that the vehicle used by the criminals had been stolen in the province of Neuquén during the weekend. The police found him around 8:00 p.m., abandoned several kilometers from the place of the assault and he was also undergoing a series of tests to try to pick up some trace of the criminals.

From assault to assault

This is the third assault that has occurred in this area in recent weeks. On April 6, four subjects heavily armed and with their faces covered, they managed to steal more than 3.5 million pesos after intercepting two people who work in a company dedicated to the regional distribution of food.

days later, two Armed criminals intercepted the transport of a company also dedicated to the sale of ice cream products and after threatening the employees with a gun They forced them to stop on the road. Then they stole a sum close to 300,000 pesos, according to judicial and police sources.


