They were seen together in Uruguay

For several weeks now, La China Suarez she is linked to Lauty Gramand young influencer and musician with whom the actress would be living a romance. After suspicions and speculations, with several twists and turns, now I knowand confirms that these rumors are true.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

days ago, through a series of images that were released on social networksThe China Suarez y Lauty Gram they had met in Uruguay and they would have even shared the same hotel room.

All this It was speculation based on the images, comparisons, and clues that users were discovering.either. However, for these hours in LAM they released the test that would confirm the romance.

The images of La China and Lauty indicating that they were together in Uruguay (Instagram).

“A friend found them in Uruguay, they are already shown publicly. They were in a mall. She got there first. She was in a clothing store and he arrives with his friends directly to the checkout and eats her mouth, ”they revealed on the program.

And he closed with his story. “It was in the Punta Carretas mall, in Montevideo. She was at an H&M store. There they are together in the store, you can see the cashier and the monitor. They left together, ”she detailed.

It should be remembered that the suspicions surrounding the China Suarez y Lauty Gram started at one of the Bresh parties. There they are He could see very united during the night and then they were seen leaving together to an after party that Lizardo Ponce gave at his house.

In social networks also gave an approachcon several winks through their posts. The actress uploaded a couple of videos dancing to his songs and the 21-year-old musician returned kindness with words full of affection.







