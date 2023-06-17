Home » Protest against the desecration of the mosque, the Indian police whipped the Muslims
News

Protest against the desecration of the mosque, the Indian police whipped the Muslims

by admin
Protest against the desecration of the mosque, the Indian police whipped the Muslims

Saturday June 17, 2023, 5:39 p.m

Junagadh (UMT News) Being a Muslim has become a crime in India. The police lashed those protesting against the desecration of the mosque.
According to the Indian media, in the city of Junagadh in the state of Gujarat, the local administration tried to kill the mosque by calling it encroachment. When the local Muslims protested against the desecration of the mosque, the police swung into action.
Indian police officers who turned a blind eye to mob violence on Muslims tied 7 Muslim youths in front of the main gate of the mosque and flogged them. Meanwhile, people were watching the spectacle and making videos.

The video of flogging of Muslim youths went viral on social media, but no action was taken against the policemen who flogged them.

See also

The Saudi Foreign Minister will also meet his counterpart during this one-day visit.

See also  Mara Cifuentes burst into tears and alerted her followers

You may also like

They dust off a video of Jorge Oñate...

Cologne Central Station released again after being blocked...

French newspaper digest – China extends diplomatic tentacles...

Right-wing populists in power in several Spanish cities

Tricolor victory in friendly

Growing trend of “Commercial Arbitrage” worldwide, Sui Gas...

U3 closed between Berliner Tor and Barmbek at...

Young people from Magdalena participated in the Pro...

Greece boat sinking incident, 298 Pakistanis feared dead

The 19th National Congress of the Communist Youth...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy