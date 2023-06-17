Protest against the desecration of the mosque, the Indian police whipped the Muslims

Saturday June 17, 2023, 5:39 p.m

Junagadh (UMT News) Being a Muslim has become a crime in India. The police lashed those protesting against the desecration of the mosque.

According to the Indian media, in the city of Junagadh in the state of Gujarat, the local administration tried to kill the mosque by calling it encroachment. When the local Muslims protested against the desecration of the mosque, the police swung into action.

Indian police officers who turned a blind eye to mob violence on Muslims tied 7 Muslim youths in front of the main gate of the mosque and flogged them. Meanwhile, people were watching the spectacle and making videos.

Policemen thrashing 7 Muslim youths standing in line at the main gate of the mosque in Junagadh, Gujarat. These youths are alleged to have staged a violent protest when the police arrived to remove the illegal construction of the mosque. Searching for and beating at the intersections… pic.twitter.com/BO2EBZ9ntz — Zakir Ali Tyagi (@ZakirAliTyagi) June 17, 2023

The video of flogging of Muslim youths went viral on social media, but no action was taken against the policemen who flogged them.