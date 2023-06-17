announced the second season of the acclaimed series…

Prime Video has announced the renewal for a second season of the acclaimed training series Prisma. Filming of the second chapter of the Italian Original series is currently underway, with Ludovico Bessegato back to directing.

Bessegato’s young adult drama is back

Ludovico Bessegato returns to direct the new chapter of Prisma, after a first season acclaimed by audiences and critics. The Original Italian series is among the latest novelties in the catalogue Prime Video, included in the Amazon Prime subscription. For this second chapter, Bessegato also wrote the screenplay together with Frances Scalanca.

The second season of Prisma takes up the story of a group of latin boys, where the first chapter left off. We will see the return of Mattia Carrano as identical twins Andrew and Mark, together with Lorenzo Zurzolo, Caterina Forza, Chiara Bordi, LXX Blood, Matteo Scattaretico. And then again Zakaria Hamza, Riccardo Afan de Rivera Costaguti, Flavia del Prete, Asia Patrignani, Elena Falvella Capodaglio, Andrea Giannini, and Nico Guerzoni.

What Prisma is about

Prisma is an introspective educational series focused onidentity, aspirations, intimacy and self-discovery. The series deals with various social issues through the story of a group of Latina teenagers, such as the gender fluiditysexuality, bullying and drugs.

Created by the authors of SKRAM, Prisma features the twins Andrea and Marco, played by Matthias Carrano. Although they appear to be completely identical, Andrea and Marco turn out to be profoundly different. The path to discovery of one’s individuality unites the group of boys, grappling with difficulties and happy moments.

Prism: the second season on Prime Video

Conceived by Alice Urciuolo and Ludovico Bessegato, Prisma is a Cross Productions production by Rosario Rinaldo for Prime Video. The second season will come out exclusively on Prime Video in Italy and will be distributed worldwide by Beta Film, joining the catalog along with thousands of TV series films.

Amazon Prime customers will be able to see the second season of Prism via the Prime Video app available for Smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablet, Apple TV, game consoles, Chromecast and Vodafone TV. The first 8 episodes of the series currently available on Prime Video.