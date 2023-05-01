They will make a collection in Cipolletti to help students of Sargento Vidal

This Monday a collection was spread in Cipolletti for help students who are in the rural area of ​​Sargento Vidal. The campaign was published on social networks and quickly had a lot of support from the residents of the city.

Journalist Miguel Ángel Parra began the campaign to help student from 12 to 16 years old in which he requests warm clothing (pants, divers, jackets). “We want to bring this collaboration to boys / girls in the rural area of ​​Sargento Vidal,” he said.

«A few days ago the mother of a teacher wrote to me telling me that there was a 15-year-old student who I didn’t go to school because I didn’t have shoes, a coat or supplies“, he described.

As he explained, the goal is to get clothes to collaborate with young people who are in a situation of vulnerability in rural areas.

Starting this Tuesday, 18.30 a 20 “You can bring me in a box or bag what you want to donate to my soccer school, Saenz Peña 270 of Cipolletti“, he detailed.

