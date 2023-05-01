Kabashi: Rapid Support rebelled against the state with the help of internal political parties and international external forces

Sudani Net:

A member of the Sovereignty Council, Lieutenant General Shams al-Din Kabbashi, confirmed in an interview with Al-Qahera News Channel that the RSF rebelled against the state with the help of internal political parties and international external forces, and Hamidati is a tool used to destroy the state.

And he continued: We welcomed the initiative only for the truce and for the citizen to benefit from it, not to sit down and dialogue with the rebels, and the talks in Jeddah are for the truce only.

And he made it clear that the rebel forces are moving from neighboring countries in violation of the armistice, and we have dealt with and will deal with every supply that comes from abroad, and the supplies from West Africa and Niger have been destroyed, and Hamidati is a traitor and left, and we will not secure him after today.

He added: The army cannot strike inside the neighborhoods and vital installations of the state, and therefore the rebels hide in them, and the rebel’s strategic goal is to kill or arrest the commander-in-chief. That is the general command. The Kizan Army or the Burhan Army, I tell them this is your army, and the issue is a homeland issue, and we will defend you with valor and heroism. I salute my people and bow out of respect for them, even though some differ with us, but rally around their army. This is a patriotic stance that will not be forgotten.

And he added, “This is a battle of national dignity against treason, and I have mercy on all those who died, military and civilians, from that traitor. This war was imposed on us by this criminal traitor called Hamidti.”

Click here to try in the rest of the WhatsApp groups from (1) to (30)