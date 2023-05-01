With ‘energy’ electric mobility

The future is now.

Energía de Pereira and Auteco Mobility joined forces to create an electric mobility week. Within this week’s schedule, two new models of electric vehicles were launched.

Energía de Pereira presented its new line of electric vehicles, through its brand meep (Electric Mobility Energía de Pereira) in partnership with Auteco Mobility, more than ten references between cars and cargo vehicles that are integrated into its commercial portfolio of sustainable mobility .

The purpose of this commercial showcase is to encourage the use of innovative and environmentally friendly transport, to promote the transition towards electric mobility in both the business and private sectors. Electric mobility contributes to the reduction of particulate matter and CO2 emissions into the environment, thus positively impacting air quality; it offers greater technological attributes incorporated into vehicles and, in terms of economy, it is important to highlight that electric recharges are much cheaper than fossil fuels.

According to information from Andemos, Colombia ranks first in Latin America in the sale of electric vehicles and third in hybrids.

Situation that obeys the different public policies, how tax incentives that have motivated consumers to opt for this type of mobility. Some of the benefits that the use of this new technology brings are the differential costs in the vehicle tax, mechanical technical vision, soat and preferential VAT rates, as well as peak and plate exceptions, exclusive parking lots, special bank credit, among others.

«The best way to inspire is by example, that is why we have migrated more than 50% of our fleet to 100% electric vehicles, we are also clear that for dreams to come true you have to work on it and make them come true, This is how today we continue to advance in the consolidation of our purpose of making Pereira and the Coffee Region a benchmark in electric mobility in Colombia.

We are sure that we will achieve it with this new line of commercialization of electric cars, mainly for the productive and commercial sector. In this sense, we will continue to consolidate our electric mobility corridor with the installation of charging infrastructure to meet the demand of this new vehicle fleet. Alejandro Lozada, Assistant Manager of Direction and Strategic Energy Control of Pereira.

ELECTRIC MOBILITY

Meep focuses on the development of electric mobility solutions, from the commercialization of vehicles, to the implementation of public, commercial and residential charging infrastructure. Through this business unit, Energía de Pereira has already installed 14 charging stations in a total of 40 connectors for automobiles and light vehicles, connecting the North of the Valley and the Coffee Region.

Meep continues to sell electric bicycles, skateboards, and motorcycles. And with this new line of business, it will offer more than nine vehicle references with the main purpose of motivating other companies to renew their vehicle fleet for a more sustainable one.

Pereira Energy and Auteco Mobility

This strategic alliance seeks to strengthen the quality of life of citizens Auteco Mobility is a company with the broadest portfolio in Colombia and Latin America in electric mobility with 82.4% participation in the automotive market.

They said from Auteco that «It has the largest fleet of electric vehicles in all of Latin America in registration only Mexico did not exceed 100 units in the last year Energía de Pereira and Auteco are two companies with a very similar DNA in terms of innovation and business models from the first proximity We felt that we should be protagonists in the electrification process of Pereira, the invitation is for citizens to be informed, trained and learn about electric mobility, this mobility is not a trial, it already exists and is approved.