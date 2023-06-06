Home » They would have cloned his voice with artificial intelligence to fake a kidnapping in Córdoba
The singer Andrea Teicher He denounced that they cloned his voice, apparently with an artificial intelligence system, to then call his mother, tell her that she was kidnapped and ask for a ransom.

“They told him they weren’t going to turn me in if I didn’t give them all the savings and jewelry I had,” Teicher told The twelve.

The victim of the scheme tried to communicate with her daughter, but they told her that if she called her, “everything was over.”
“He heard my voice telling him that they were going to rape me,” Teicher said.

According to the singer’s account, her mother “clouded, went into shock and began to follow her instructions.”

The scammers finally arrived around 1:30 p.m. on Monday at the woman’s home, almost 80 years old, seized all her savings and fled.

“It exploded when I walked in. She told me: I thought I wasn’t going to see you anymore’Teicher recounted.

The singer’s mother had to be assisted by psychologists since she suffered a nervous breakdown.

