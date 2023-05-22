This is how the pedophile Jeffrey Epstein extorted Bill Gates for his relationship with a young Russian woman

US financier Jeffrey Epstein, who committed suicide in prison after being accused of leading a pedophile ring involving VIP clients, extorted billionaire Bill Gates in 2010 by threatening to expose his relationship with a Russian woman, a report from the Wall Street Journal.

The pedophile, who committed suicide in a New York prison cell in 2019, wanted the founder of Microsoft to invest in a multi-billion dollar charity fund in 2013but the millionaire did not agree.

In this way, according to the report, Epstein sent him an e-mail in which he insinuated that he was aware of his affair with the bridge player Mila Antonova and that he could reveal his infidelity.

Bill Gates, who is passionate about bridge, was 55 years old when Mila Antonovathen 20 years old, at a tournament in 2010 and allegedly began an extramarital affair while Melinda Gates was married.

Epstein met Antonova in 2013, through a Gates adviser, Boris Nikolic, when he was looking to raise money to start an online bridge platform, BridgePlanet.

She hoped to raise $500,000 for the companywhose mission was “to promote bridge by creating quality tutorials for beginners and advanced players”.

After failing to get funding for BridgePlanet, she changed her focus to becoming a software developer, and Epstein agreed to pay for her education.

As Antoniva told the WSJ, “Epstein agreed to pay and paid the school directly.” “When I asked him, he said something like he was rich and wanted to help people when he could.“, he added.

The woman told the newspaper she did not know who Epstein was or what he was accused of when they met: “I had no idea he was a criminal or had some ulterior motive. I just thought he was a successful businessman and wanted to help “.

Antonova also told the Journal that the following year, in 2014, during a trip to New York City, she stayed in an apartment that Epstein provided, but did not meet him.

The “threat” wasn’t made until 2017 when Epstein wrote Gates asking for a refund for Antonova’s coding school. in a tone that implied that he knew about the relationship and could expose it.

As Gates’ spokesman explained, the payment claimed by Epstein was not paid: “Mr. Gates never had any financial dealings with Epstein. As Bill said before, it was a mistake to have met him,” his spokesman said.

However, the American newspaper suggests that Gates met independently with Epstein starting in 2011 and that he had “more than half a dozen scheduled meetings”, some of which were dinners at the pedophile’s house.

Gates, 67, is a co-founder of the tech giant Microsoft and he is still one of its main shareholders and one of the richest men on the planet.

Three years before, Jeffrey Epstein had been sentenced in 2008 to a 13-month prison term for having led young people into prostitution in Floridaaccording to the secret agreement with a prosecutor that allowed him to avoid federal prosecution.

Epstein is known to have sought connections with celebrities, politicians, businessmen, academics, and other personalities (possibly England’s Prince Andrew and Donald Trump), offering favors to exploit the connections for his own ends, but also using everything he knew to extort and threaten.

Gates was also charged with making a 2013 trip from New Jersey to Florida on Epstein’s private plane., who at the time, Epstein was trying to set up a multi-million dollar charity fund with JPMorgan and wanted the philanthropist to join. Plans to establish such a fund also implicated several of the world‘s richest people.

Spokesmen for the Microsoft founder told the WSJ that “Gates met with Epstein solely for philanthropic purposes. Having repeatedly failed to lure Mr. Gates beyond these matters, Epstein unsuccessfully attempted to take advantage of a relationship to threaten him.”

Two years ago, Bill Gates told a news channel that “those meetings” with Epstein “were a mistake.” “They didn’t work out what I wanted and I cut them off,” he clarified.

Accused and detained in 2019 for organizing for several years a network of dozens of young minors under his control and with whom he had sexual encounters, Epstein committed suicide in prison a few weeks later, before facing trial.

