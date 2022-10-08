Our song 4 has been broadcast recently. It is an intergenerational trendy variety show between old, middle and young singers. Some friends don’t know which platform this show is broadcast on. Let the editor Let’s take a look at it, I hope it can help you.

Which platform is our song 4 broadcast on?

1. Broadcasting platform

Broadcasting platform: Dragon TV, iQiyi, Youku Video, Tencent Video

Air time: every Sunday at 21:00

2. Program introduction

“The Fourth Season of Our Song” was conducted by senior singers, Mesozoic singers and new voice singers on the same stage, and the theme was further upgraded. With the core theme of “Story of Time”, it selected the golden songs of the era. These songs either carry the youthful memories of different generations of groups, or record moving stories of the years. In the innovative interpretations of different generations of singers, the audience will reminisce the timeless songs while feeling the harmony between different eras. , listen to the “story of time” flowing in the notes. This season’s program has opened a new blind matching rule. Three groups of singers of different generations will enter the rooms marked by the bass clef, the tenor clef, and the treble clef respectively, and complete their first meeting in a screen-to-screen interaction. In the first episode of the show, nine singers will sing blindly on stage through the four songs prepared by the program team, and only eight of them can be paired successfully.

