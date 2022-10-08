original title:

U.S. media: The density of new coronavirus cases in wastewater in many places in the United States may surge again

Overseas Network, October 8. According to a report by National Public Radio on October 7, as the United States is about to enter the winter, preliminary signs show that the number of new coronary pneumonia infections in the United States may surge again.

US media said that as the weather gets colder, people will spend more time indoors, making it easier for the new coronavirus to spread. In addition, the number of new crown infections in many European countries, including the United Kingdom, France and Italy, has recently risen, which may also hint at the next development of the new crown epidemic in the United States.

Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said: “In the past, what happened in Europe often foreshadowed what was to come in the U.S., and the U.S. had to prepare for what it started to see in Europe. Lauren Meyers, director of the New Crown Modeling Consortium at the University of Texas at Austin, also said: “We are seeing an increase in new crown cases in countries such as Germany and France, which will also increase the number of new crown cases in the United States in the coming weeks and months. Uncertainty.”

In fact, some U.S. researchers are already starting to see some early signs. For example, in some parts of the United States, such as Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Vermont and the northeastern part of the country, the density of the virus detected in local wastewater is increasing, which could be an early warning sign. David Rubin, director of the Policy Laboratory at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, said: “We are seeing some evidence of increased transmission of the new coronavirus in some parts of the northern United States. The winter epidemic is starting to rebound.” (Overseas Network Zhang Ni)