One student found nothing better to do than spray the contents of a stinging spray inside a classroom. For the school it is a misunderstanding: “he took the spray instead of Ventolin”
Marco Filippi
Updated at
1 minute of reading
One student found nothing better to do than spray the contents of a stinging spray inside a classroom. For the school it is a misunderstanding: “he took the spray instead of Ventolin”
Marco Filippi
Updated at
1 minute of reading
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More