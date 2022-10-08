Home News Stinging spray on teammates, two girls from Treviso Turazza hospitalized
News

Stinging spray on teammates, two girls from Treviso Turazza hospitalized

by admin
Stinging spray on teammates, two girls from Treviso Turazza hospitalized

One student found nothing better to do than spray the contents of a stinging spray inside a classroom. For the school it is a misunderstanding: “he took the spray instead of Ventolin”

Marco Filippi

Updated at

1 minute of reading

See also  Mortale di Lughignano, investigated the aunt and the fifty-year-old driving the Tipo

You may also like

Liaoning Provincial People’s Government

Parliament, 13 names are still in the balance...

“November” holiday Hunan tourism revenue of 951 million...

Rob Brezsny Libra horoscope October 6/12 2022

From 0 to 20:00 on October 7, Hangzhou...

Covid Italy, bulletin of 7 October: update on...

Do a good job of key tasks with...

The safety video for the national day for...

Hunan “October” Golden Week retail and catering sales...

Coronavirus latest news. Today another 44,672 cases (+...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy