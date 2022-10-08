Few doubts of formation for Inzaghi in view of the trip to the Mapei Stadium against Sassuolo. In front, Dzeko and Lautaro are the only ones available, Gosens-Dimarco sprint for a jersey. Behind another possible relay between Acerbi and de Vrij

Simone Inzaghi does not give up the turnover, but in attack he still finds himself with the men numbered. For the away match in Reggio Emilia against Sassuolo, the only available attackers are in fact Lautaro and Dzeko, once again called to overtime waiting for the Nerazzurri infirmary to be emptied definitively. The last refinement before the match against the Emilians, scheduled for Saturday at 3 pm, however, said that Lukaku’s return is now close. For Correa, however, it could take a few more days, but the goal is to find both for the home match against Salernitana on Sunday 16 October. As for the eleven who will take the field at Mapei Stadium, up to six changes are possible with respect to the team that ruled the Blaugrana on Tuesday evening.

Camp Nou goal — The recovery of Big Rom, first of all. The wait is logically all for the return of the Belgian, who also trained on the field today but in individual form. The idea is that he will gradually return to the group starting from Monday, so much so that at the Nerazzurri there remains the hope of at least being able to see him on the bench at the Camp Nou for the “rematch” against Barça. At the latest, Lukaku should be available again starting from the match against Salernitana. As for Correa, it will be necessary to wait for the pain in his left knee to pass completely, but the Nerazzurri staff remain confident on the relatively short recovery times. In a few days it will also be possible to make some predictions on the time needed for Brozovic’s recovery, whose absence paves the way for Asllani. See also San Siro, Inter and Milan: "The priority is the new stadium, ready for other projects"

Two ballots — The Albanian is in fact favored to place himself in the control room, with the consequent return of Calhanoglu in the role of mezzala. The logic of the turnover suggests in fact to dose Mkhitaryan to finally launch the former Empoli, also because four days later it will be necessary to return to the field to play most of the chances of qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League. But it won’t be the only relay. The only ones definitely confirmed compared to Tuesday evening will be Lautaro, Calha, Barella, Bastoni and Skriniar, but Inzaghi will dissolve the last doubts only on Saturday in the late morning: on the left is a ballot between Gosens and Dimarco, with the first slightly favorite to let the blue, while behind it is probable the return of Acerbi for de Vrij. Dumfries should return to the right from the first minute, while between the posts it will be Samir Handanovic’s turn. This, at the moment, is the probable eleven for Reggio Emilia: Handanovic; Skriniar, Acerbi, Batons; Dumfries, Barella, Asllani, Calhanoglu, Gosens; Lautaro and Dzeko.

