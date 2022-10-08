The South Korean military is intent on enlisting members of the BTS band, the world‘s most famous K-Pop group, for military service. The decision would come in the midst of a heated local debate on exemptions for athletes, musicians and other types of professionals. Already some time ago the band had avoided the call of the army but the question has arisen again in these days.

The commissioner of the Military Manpower Administration told lawmakers that it was “desirable” for BTS members to fulfill their military duties. The oldest of the seven members of the K-pop supergroup, Jin, may therefore have to enlist after turning 30 this December. Earlier this week, Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup made nearly identical comments on BTS at a parliamentary committee meeting, and Culture Minister Park Bo Gyoon said his ministry would soon finalize its position on the issue. .

South Korea requires all men capable of doing so to serve in the military for 18-21 months. Since draft forces young people to suspend their careers or studies, exemption or evasion from military service is a sensitive issue. In one recent survey, around 61% of respondents supported exemptions for entertainers like BTS, while in another, around 54% said BTS members should serve in the military. Several amendments to the draft law that would pave the way for the exemption of BTS members have been tabled in the National Assembly, but have not been voted on with sharply divided lawmakers on the issue.