This night of returning to Kuaishou, Huo Huo sees a farther future_Live_Live_Music_Video

On the evening of April 10th, Gao Huohuo made her live broadcast debut in Kuaishou. On the screen, the anchors joined in the show, and friends in the music circle took turns to assist in the performance. The singing and laughter made the night extraordinarily charming. “I’m going home today.” The phenomenon-level internet celebrity couldn’t help sighing when he saw the welcome and blessings scrolling in the comment area.

In this first comeback show, Kuaishou users’ love for Gao Huo Huo is beyond words-before the broadcast, the number of live reservations reached 5.202 million; 2.278 million, and his account gained 1.068 million fans that day. At the same time, his return has also aroused heated discussions across the Internet. As of the afternoon of April 11, the reading volume of related topic words outside the Kuaishou website has exceeded 95 million.

Top Internet celebrities choose to return to Kuaishou

As a top Internet celebrity with 50 million+ fans on the whole network, Gao Huohuo’s every move has attracted much attention.

As early as February this year, musician Guo Congming announced his return to Kuaishou, and Gao Huohuo was invited as a guest of honor for the first live show. The two sang “98K” directly to the climax. Since then, Gao Huohuo has increased the frequency of updating his works, and the news about his return to Kuaishou began to ferment among fans and was confirmed two months later.

For this big show, Gao Huohuo prepared for a full month. From stage construction to guest invitation, from program arrangement to gift selection, he did everything by himself. “The stage materials were shipped from Guangzhou, and the director team was also hired from other places, just to give fans an explanation.” He has been active in the field of short video live streaming for 9 years, and this is the first time he has personally designed the stage—not only the main stage of music and electronic music is dazzling, but also the 4 live sub-stages in spring, summer, autumn and winter are also full of meaning, “Thank you to every fan for walking with me year after year”.

On the night of the live broadcast, accompanied by the song “Love You Like a Madman”, Gao Huohuo in a purple suit walked to the stage. In the live broadcast room, its exclusive special effects appeared one after another, “fire up” and “miss you fire” continued to swipe the screen, forming a romantic confession unique to fans and anchors. Later, Kuaishou anchors also came to help out. While Lianmai made a wonderful show, they also appealed to their fans to help Gao Huo Huo, instantly filling up the popularity of the live broadcast.

In addition to the online linkage, the on-site guest lineup is also very luxurious. Kuaishou anchors such as Bai Xiaobai, Dameng, and Liu Xiaola appeared one after another, bringing exciting programs together with Gao Huohuo; outstanding singer-songwriters such as Li Junyou and Helen also gave their best to help, presenting a lively and extraordinary music feast. During this period, Gao Huohuo’s new song “There Are Stars in Your Eyes” premiered, which was regarded by fans as the most special comeback gift; and he sang the double-speed version of “c mile c mile” that made him famous 5 years ago , which triggered a feeling of “Ye Qinghui”.

The classic moment of the whole live broadcast is the dream linkage between Gao Huohuo and Guo Congming. As the top Internet celebrities in the same period, the reunion of “Hot Pot Brothers” triggered “Memory Killing”, making fans call “Dream Back 2018”. Gao Huohuo couldn’t help expressing his feelings for this humane music memory: “We all came from Kuaishou at the beginning. I think live broadcasting should be broadcast wherever it is comfortable to broadcast.”

Music boy trot keeps up with the times Looking back on Gao Huohuo’s famous experience, Kuaishou is an unavoidable stop. In 2014, because of a short Kuaishou video released casually, this ordinary young man in a small town changed his life narrative, and his life, which was originally without waves, achieved a huge turning point. Before that, Gao Huohuo tried many jobs, such as taking care of ginseng in the mountains, and working as a shoe boy in a footwashing shop, without any life plan at all. The turning point came quite by accident—my mother bought Gao Huohuo a new suit, and he had a whim to “show off” in Kuaishou, which unexpectedly gained more than 200,000 views and thousands of followers on his account. The constant influx of comments made him excited: “It turned out that shooting short videos can still increase fans so much, which laid the foundation for me to become an anchor.” Since then, Gao Huohuo began to study how to make better videos, and plunged into the entertainment live broadcasting track. At that time, the live broadcast industry was just emerging, and he had no idea how far he could go. He had to explore everything by himself. In the first month, there were very few online users and interactions in the live broadcast, and he could only sing one song for several hours. Despite sticking to the daily broadcast, the income is not high, “I only earn 8 yuan a month, I remember it clearly.” There were many difficulties, but Gao Huohuo did not give up lightly. In the second month, the neighbor who was disturbed came to pull the switch and kick the door. While putting soundproof cotton on the rental house, he changed the live broadcast to daytime, and his monthly income was 500 yuan. Persisting until the third month, his income reached 5,000 yuan, and in the fourth month, it doubled again. "At that time, it was good to earn six to seven thousand yuan for live broadcasting." He was satisfied with this. However, the sense of crisis often strikes, "If you sing singly, you will always be tepid." In order not to be eliminated by the times, he keeps trying to transform, and he wants to dig out a new hot fire before the audience's aesthetic fatigue. During this period, he tried to transform from music to funny jokes, and added music to funny jokes. Later, he found a new direction-singing at double speed, making singing a challenge. The market rewards the prophets the most. In 2018, short video and live broadcast traffic exploded, and Gao Huohuo became a beneficiary. His accelerated version of “panama”, “Song of Shaking Onions” and “c mile c mile” have been out of the circle one after another. A single short video has gained tens of millions of followers in 7 days, and he has been dubbed the “God of Quick Mouth Song” and “No. 1 Fastest Man on the Internet” for this reason. Facing the sudden heat, Gao Huohuo stayed awake. He understands that fashion is like a gust of wind, changing too fast. Behind each round of content explosion, there must be many careful designs and inevitable efforts. As a result, he made a series of innovations: he cooperated with friends such as Guo Congming, so the “Hot Pot Brothers” were born; he invited Kuaishou anchors Bai Xiaobai and Dameng to cooperate in filming, combining funny and shouting, and once again achieved a breakthrough in traffic— —The number of plays of a single work often exceeds 100 million. The two-way rush between the anchor and the platform It was a natural decision for Gao Huohuo to choose to return to Kuaishou after going out to explore more possibilities. This is the first platform for him to shoot short videos and get in touch with mobile live broadcasting. There is a more familiar and harmonious social atmosphere here, and it can also satisfy my own plans for the future. Unlike traditional platforms that pay for viewing based on performances, Kuaishou has a strong social atmosphere and strong private domain attributes. Compared with other platforms, Kuaishou is warmer and more humane. These make the emotional connection between the anchor and the user deeper. Take Gaohuohuo as an example, even if it has not been in operation for a long time, there are still a large number of fans who have followed it for a long time. After he announced his return to the first show, senior fans left hot comments such as "the god who has been on fire for 18 years" and "finally took 9420 home". In addition to emotional fetters, the rich and diverse Kuaishou live broadcast ecology provides a bigger stage for anchors. According to the latest financial report, in the fourth quarter of 2022, Kuaishou's live broadcast business revenue will be 10 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 13.7%, setting a record high in single-quarter live broadcast revenue. At the same time, Kuaishou is also increasing its investment in live broadcast content. In 2022, it made it clear that it will spend 500 million in cash and 3 billion in traffic throughout the year to encourage the creation of high-quality content and empower the growth of anchors. In order to help the anchor create a rich and three-dimensional image, Kuaishou Live has also made a lot of efforts in terms of event IP and content IP. For example, the midsummer peak competition, the annual grand ceremony and regular festival activities form a complete system of official live broadcast activities, allowing anchors to gain more attention from mainstream audiences. The Top 100 Anchor Selection, 666 Firepower Camp, “Quick Show Talent” performance, self-produced programs “Sound Like Summer Flowers” and “After the Broadcast”, etc., are also continuing to empower high-quality content and high-quality anchors. The return of Gao Huo Huo is just a microcosm of the influx of big anchors into Kuaishou. In recent years, leading anchors such as Guangdong Yushen, Shen Man, Aniya Sai Niu, Wang Zi, and Wase Yami have firmly chosen Kuaishou. The Kuaishou live broadcast is also bringing them more growth opportunities and stages. At the same time, the two-way travel and mutual support between the anchor and the platform will help the Kuaishou live broadcast ecology to further realize a virtuous circle. Speaking of the future, Gao Huohuo bluntly said that he has no "singer dream", and prefers to sing and "perform" in the live broadcast room. He will continue to explore more live broadcast forms and establish long-term, two-way companionship with fans. He even promised that in the future, he would appear in the live broadcast room every day, sit and chat with fans on a single day, and perform on stage on two days, "I want to create a lively place for fans, where they are very happy just staying. " Text/Reporter Wang Lei

