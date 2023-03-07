Home Entertainment This Thursday Imagine Dragons is presented
This Thursday Imagine Dragons is presented

This Thursday Imagine Dragons is presented

After his last show at Lollapalooza Argentina 2018, Imagine Dragons returns to our country to celebrate the “Mercury World Tour”, to be held this Thursday, March 9. This was reported by Andrea Bisso in Modo Fontevecchiaby Net TV and Radio Perfil (FM 101.9).

Produced by DF Entertainment and hosted by Flow, the show will present its latest record workwhich was developed in two acts, Mercury — Act 1, in 2021 and the second, Mercury — Act 2, in 2022.

Duki seduced Madrid and Barcelona, ​​and prepares shows in the United States

He show de Imagine Dragons It will be broadcast to all the country through Flow. Starting at 7:30 p.m. and on channel 605, the public will be able to enjoy the concert and exclusive content through any device.

