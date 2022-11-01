This week, the horoscope is fixed and the T-triangle is more popular than the dead week. (Image source: Adobe Stock)

What is the horoscope for the week of October 31 to November 6?

Jupiter Pisces



Jupiter Pisces. (Image source: Adobe Stock)

Jupiter has also returned to Pisces. Jupiter to Pisces will always make us feel that people are moving with fate. Of course, Jupiter’s arrival in the water sign will have a relatively strong influence on the water sign, Cancer, Scorpio, and others. Students with Pisces, we have become the protagonists again, so what are the things in your life that you must share with everyone? We’ll also start to see people moving around in water signs.

Fixed T-triangle people being more popular than dead people

We have also entered the fixed T triangle now, which highlights the issue of survival. Of course, this survival issue may also be about money, or we have begun to realize whether we earn enough money, and this awareness? Why do people say that people are more popular than dead people, because there are some people who have a good life and show you how well they live. After seeing it, you have a kind of reason why I can’t do it myself? Of course, we will cause anxiety about money, or we also want to make more money. The most annoying thing about fixed constellations is that when you want to make a lot of money, if you have this desire, a lot of dark things may start. For example, some people will gamble, and some people will use improper means to obtain them, so this is a moment of human nature test, I hope everyone will not be fooled by this, and many things should be done step by step.



Mercury and the Sun are now in Scorpio. (Image source: Adobe Stock)

Mercury and the Sun are now in Scorpio

And to be honest, Mercury and the sun are now in Scorpio. Although we see someone living well, we should not just be envious, jealous, and hate. What more core competitiveness is worth learning, this is the most important.



Mercury and the Sun. (Image source: Adobe Stock)

What about the impact on individual constellations?

Tired: Leo, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Pisces

Leo friends are a little stuck at work, and this may be related to the changes in the general environment, so you should wait and see the changes, don’t worry, don’t blame yourself, it has nothing to do with you; On the one hand, you are a little bit mentally troubled, so that mental trouble makes you think too much, so you restrain your steps. In fact, you should ask the other party, if the other party doesn’t think so, you should put him down.

Friends of Sagittarius, in fact, you need support and support in your work, so if you are a Sagittarius with subordinates, you have to trust them and young people for many things, and they will help you a lot; then in terms of love, you are more First, you are busy with work and neglect to manage your relationship. Second, you use your own way. For example, you are willing to run errands and you are willing to give, but is this what the other party wants? So sometimes it’s better to have a little more love or a little more feeling pie.

Friends of Capricornus, in fact, this week, you should pay attention to your health. It is true that you have a muscle and bone that you don’t know what’s wrong and need help. It’s better to let yourself go, then this will also affect Your productivity, isn’t it? Well, in terms of relationships, you also have a bit of a straight line. You are more inclined to pick up and cook for each other in a warm way, but you just can’t speak nicely. This point needs to be changed a little.

Friends of Pisces constellation, this week, you should pay attention to the right and wrong words and unintentional words, which sometimes cause a lot of trouble, so you should be cautious; then in terms of emotions, you are a little squeamish, for example, Miss. Your temper, or your speech will be a little more aggressive, but in fact, you don’t have that idea. Don’t talk like this, the other party will take it seriously.

Stable: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer

Aries friends are actually the one who thinks a lot about work, and your ambition is a little fired, but you can’t do so many things with one effort, so you will hate yourself a bit, why don’t you have three heads and six arms , don’t be in a hurry to take it slow, okay; then emotionally, you should be very sensitive to the discharge around you, but I want to remind you that you think too much in this part, and if you think too much, you will be more troubled , so it is still necessary to seek truth from facts in terms of feelings.

If a Taurus friend has a noble person at work, it is a female noble person, but this female noble person uses a way of training you, not a way of caring for you; then you are a bit tough in terms of love, for example You have to pay attention that your voice is a little loud, you don’t mean that, but it looks scary and aggressive! That’s not great.

In fact, Gemini friends have a lot of overseas opportunities recently in terms of work, or talk to you about a three-year plan, which should make you a little eager to try, and it is a good opportunity to come here; then in terms of relationship, the other party may Will I talk to you about the next step? You will meet someone who wants to get married. You will meet someone who cares about the possibility of the future. If you just want to have fun, this week is not yours.

Cancer friends, we take a steady and steady route. In fact, many of the prosperity and wealth around you are like floating clouds. It has nothing to do with you at all. You still enjoy your little luck. It is for you to stabilize your pace. It is more important, so you are low-key; in terms of emotions, you are more than what we are talking about, so you can attract anyone you want without knowing it.

Like: Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius

In terms of work, Virgo friends should take this alliance route. With a good attitude, people will automatically fill in many things. Instead, they should not be picky or correct mistakes, so as to optimize things. Wrong, A good attitude is very important; then in terms of love, you are very popular recently. In the eyes of others, you are Prince Charming or Snow White, and you look very cute, so you can take good control of this aura, and you will find that you are more attractive than others. Usually chatty.

Libra constellation friends have been invincible and invincible at work recently, but there is a lot of good news, and there are some good news, for example, things are selling well, or works are very popular and very happy; then in In terms of love, a certain momentum will also make you look particularly peach blossom, so you are proud of your career and work.

Friends of Scorpio constellation will have many cooperation opportunities in work, so they are very optimistic about you, so there is no limit, always feel that you can do everything, then it depends on your appetite, Scorpio; In terms of relationship, it’s been in love with each other recently. The person you like also likes you, so you can boldly approach, or you have the opportunity to confess successfully this week.

Aquarius friends are actually quite happy, do you have any holiday arrangements, or get a promotion at work or win an award? It’s pretty good for the award; then in terms of relationship, it seems that you are very happy recently. My self-confidence has been strengthened. It doesn’t matter if I don’t have feelings. It will be better to take care of my appearance.

Fortune Weekly｜Tang Qiyang” width=”853″>

Responsible editor: Niu Lanke–All rights reserved, any form of reproduction requires the authorization of China. It is strictly forbidden to create mirror websites. Short URL for this article:



member A new special issue has been published

Please log in and download as an honorary member [Honorary Member Wanted]Streams can merge into the sea, and small kindness can achieve great love. We sincerely solicit 10,000 honorary members from Chinese people all over the world: each honorary member only needs to pay a subscription fee every year to become an honorary member of the “Watch China” website. Provide independent and true key information, warn them in times of crisis, and save them from the great plague and other social crises.