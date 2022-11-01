With the arrival of NVIDIA’s new generation of RTX 4090, reviewers from all sides have tried their best to show everyone its power. At present, the RTX 4090 can fully meet all masterpieces in 4K resolution, and can even bring a smooth experience in 8K quality.

Now, YouTuber @Digital Dreams has a new demo video showing the experience of simulating The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild at 8K resolution on a PC (NVIDIA RTX 4090 + AMD Ryzen 9 7950).

We’ve seen a lot of Cemu emulator showcases for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild over the past few years, but we’ve never seen anyone play this open-world Zelda with an NVIDIA RTX 4090 .

Judging from the 8-minute video he released, the RTX 4090 can bring a perfect experience with 8K extreme image quality and ray tracing turned on, and even every leaf has clear lines. This 2017 game looks like a Just like a next-generation work, many netizens believe that even the Nintendo Switch Pro, which is rumored to be released next year, may be difficult to achieve such a smooth and clear effect.

However, some netizens believe that due to the opening of ray tracing, the original art style of this game has undergone major changes, which makes NS players very uncomfortable, and some even call “it doesn’t feel as good as the original”, which doesn’t look like Salda legend.

According to @Digital Dreams, this attempt may show us what a true next-gen Zelda title might look like. Of course, Nintendo has already announced that The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears will be released on May 12, 2023, but there are no details yet.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a Nintendo game released on Nintendo Wii U and Switch in 2017 and is the nineteenth entry in the series. In the game, players explore the world by manipulating the protagonist Link. The biggest feature of the game is the open world, which is similar to the original “The Legend of Zelda” in 1986. Players get little guidance in the game and can freely explore the world.

Originally announced in 2013, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild took five years to develop. To rethink the evolution of the series, Nintendo introduced elements like an open world and a detailed physics engine. Monolith Soft, known for its work on the open-world Xenoblade Chronicles series, assisted in designing the landscape and terrain.

As of the end of March 2022, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has sold nearly 28 million copies, making it one of the best-selling games of all time.