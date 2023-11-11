Thor Björnsson, Known for ‘The Mountain’, Shares Heartbreaking News of Losing His Baby Daughter

“Game of Thrones” Star Thor Björnsson’s Baby Dies

Tragic news has emerged from actor Thor Björnsson, who is best known for his role as ‘The Mountain’ in the popular series “Game of Thrones.” Björnsson and his wife, Kelsey Henson, recently experienced the devastating loss of their daughter through a miscarriage.

In a heart-wrenching Instagram post, Björnsson revealed that their daughter, named Grace Morgan Hafthorsdottir, was born on November 8 after only 21 and a half weeks of gestation. Despite her premature birth, the couple cherished the time they were able to spend with her.

Björnsson detailed the heartbreaking moment when they discovered that their baby’s heart had stopped beating after a decrease in movement. He expressed the immense pain they are feeling at the loss of their daughter, while also sharing the overwhelming love they feel for her.

The couple’s decision to share explicit and intimate photographs of their daughter’s body on social media has prompted criticism from some. These images include Kelsey giving their daughter a kiss and their son tenderly holding and caressing the little girl’s body as a farewell.

The public response to the photos indicates the debate surrounding personal moments of grieving shared on social media. However, for Björnsson and Henson, it is a way to honor and remember their beloved daughter.

