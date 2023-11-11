Real Madrid vs Valencia: Clash of the Titans in La Liga Match

Real Madrid to face Valencia in La Liga match

This Saturday, November 11, the Real Madrid team led by Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti will face off against Valencia, led by Ruben Baraja, in a much-anticipated match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. The match is part of the La Liga and is scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m.

Despite initial plans to include Jude Bellingham in the squad, the player has been sidelined due to a shoulder problem and will not be participating in the game against Valencia. This comes after his absence in the Champions League game against Sporting Braga.

Real Madrid, coming off a 3-0 win against Braga in the Champions League, are in second place in the Spanish league with 29 points. They are also currently at the top of their Champions League group. Valencia, on the other hand, are in eighth place in La Liga with 18 points. The last time these two teams faced each other was in May of this year, with Valencia coming out victorious with a 1-0 win.

The lineups for the match are as follows:

Real Madrid: Andriy Lunin; Dani Carvajal, Nacho, David Alaba, Mendy; Eduardo Camavinga, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, Brahim; Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr.

Valencia: Giorgi Mamardashvili; Thierry Correia, Cristhian Mosquera, Gabriel Paulista, José Gayá; Papelu, Javi Guerra, Fran Pérez, Diego López, Sergi Canós; and Hugo Duro.

Both teams are heading into the match with good form, and Valencia are looking to secure three points with their identity intact, according to Spanish attacker Diego Lopez. This sets the stage for an exciting and highly anticipated match between the two La Liga teams.