Japan Leads Naval Exercise with US, Australia, and Canada as Philippines Increases Presence in South China Sea

“Philippines participates in naval exercise amid increasing harassment from China”

ABOARD THE USS CARL VINSON (AP) — Japan led an annual multinational naval exercise in which the Philippines participated for the first time as an observer. This comes as Philippine ships face increasing harassment from China in the disputed South China Sea.

The United States, Australia, and Canada also participated in the Annualex operations that began Saturday off the coast of Japan. The objective of the exercise is to demonstrate and increase the joint work of the navies and show their presence and commitment to the defense of an “open and free” Indo-Pacific. Allies argue that this is being hampered by China‘s growing ambitions and large territorial claims.

On Saturday, a select group of journalists from the Associated Press and other media flew in a V-22 Osprey aircraft to the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson to observe takeoffs and descents of F-35C “Lightning,” F/A-18 Super Hornet, and E/A-18 Growler. Additionally, the Japanese destroyer Hyuga made an appearance next to the aircraft carrier.

The latest confrontation between the Philippines and China occurred in China‘s South China Sea on Friday, adding to territorial disputes that threaten to escalate into a more serious armed conflict. The Philippines accused a Chinese coast guard of carrying out dangerous maneuvers and attacking a replenishment ship with a hydrant cannon, an action that Beijing claimed was appropriate.

“The Philippines is an extremely important country for Japan and we look forward to cooperating with the Philippine navy at every opportunity in the future,” said Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force Commander-in-Chief Akira Saito. He added that the exercises do not target any nation and that Philippine participation was decided before their confrontation with China.

Some 30 ships and 40 aircraft from the four countries and personnel from the Philippine navy are participating in the exercises. According to Saito, the exercises target new threats such as space, information, and cyber warfare.

