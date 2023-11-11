Big Noon Live: Michigan in control vs. Penn State as Jim Harbaugh sits out

Laken Litman

Michigan faces its first big test of the season today when the No. 3 Wolverines take on No. 10 Penn State. The game has huge implications in the Big Ten East race as well as the chase for the College Football Playoff, but the biggest story of the day is the continuing saga around the Michigan sign-stealing investigation.

On Friday, the Big Ten announced that Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh would not be allowed on the sideline in the last three regular-season games. Michigan responded by announcing it would seek legal means to allow Harbaugh to continue.

Will Harbaugh coach? Not on Saturday, according to college football insider Bruce Feldman, who broke it all down on “Big Noon Kickoff.”

Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh won’t appear vs. Penn State

FOX Sports reporter Michael Cohen confirmed that there would be no ruling today, and shared this statement from Michigan: “We look forward to presenting our case next week where we intend to demonstrate that the Big Ten has not acted legally or fairly.”

Sherrone Moore will be the acting head coach, per Cohen, with assistance from Jesse Minter.

There will be a hearing next Friday to discuss the situation, per Feldman. The BNK crew discussed the situation.

‘Big Noon Kickoff’ talks about the latest updates around Harbaugh

As far as the game itself, it pits the No. 3 Wolverines (9-0) against No. 10 Penn State, the Wolverines’ first ranked opponent of the season.

A Michigan win sets up a huge game against the Buckeyes in a few weeks.

Penn State already has lost to Ohio State and must win to stay in contention. The Nittany Lions couldn’t get their offense going against the Buckeyes, and another flat performance would ratchet up the grumbling of fans who have been waiting for the program’s first CFP berth and first Big Ten title game appearance since 2016.

After an eventful pregame setup, it’s time for the game itself. I’ll provide live analysis of every big moment in the game below.

No. 3 Michigan at No. 10 Penn State

Halftime notes:

— For all the pregame hoopla surrounding Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, his team has been aggressive and come out with a balanced offensive attack. Running backs Blake Corum (nine touches for 64 yards and a touchdown) and Donovan Edwards (five carries for 43 yards and a TD) have gone right at Penn State’s top-ranked rushing defense. Meanwhile, quarterback J.J. McCarthy has been accurate, completing 7-of-8 passes for 60 yards. Asked during the “Big Noon Kickoff” halftime show if he thinks Michigan misses Harbaugh, Urban Meyer said, “They’re doing a great job. They don’t really miss him right now.”

— Penn State appears committed to running the football and has been conservative with their play calling when it comes to 19-year-old QB Drew Allar. The first-year starter is 3-of-7 for 31 yards, but executed some important plays on the last drive before halftime that resulted in the Nittany Lions’ first touchdown of the day. Can they carry that momentum into the second half, especially if Penn State gets behind and has to throw it? The Nittany Lions get the ball to start the third quarter.

— The shoe has to drop in the second half for one of these teams. There haven’t been any turnovers and few penalties so far, and neither defense has been able to get to the quarterback consistently. Will Michigan start taking shots downfield? Will Allar be asked to make plays with his arm, not just his legs? Does Michigan wear down Penn State like it did in the second half last year in Ann Arbor? A year ago, Michigan led 16-14 at halftime and ended up winning 41-17. We’re about to find out.

End 2Q: Penn State shows life! Scores TD before halftime

Penn State converted two fourth downs via some creative play calling by offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich on the way to scoring its first touchdown of the game. On fourth-and-6, Drew Allar hit Kaden Saunders for 13 yards, and then on a fourth-and-1, Penn State used some trickery when Allar pitched the ball to Kaytron Allen, who tossed it back to Allar for 4 yards and a first down.

On the next play, Allar ran it up the middle for an 11-yard score with 29 seconds left in the first half. Penn State failed the ensuing two-point conversion but now has some momentum heading into the break.

Penn State’s Drew Allar scrambles for an 11-yard TD

6:07 2Q: Another TD for the Wolverines

Michigan goes right down the field and scores another TD to take a 14-3 lead, thanks to a couple of explosive runs. The first was on second-and-8 when Blake Corum cut back and took off for a 44-yard gain, a play in which Michigan brought in a defensive lineman to block. Three plays later, Donovan Edwards took off for a 22-yard run to the end zone for the score.

Heading into this game, Penn State had only allowed two runs of 20 yards or more, which was third-best in the country. The Wolverines already have three.

Michigan’s Donovan Edwards breaks off a 22-yard TD run

10:26 2Q: Penn State responds with 3-and-out

Penn State needed a response after Michigan’s TD, but instead, the Nittany Lions went three-and-out on the next drive. Kaytron Allen started off with a promising 9-yard run, but then Drew Allar failed to get the first down on a third-and-short.

11:56 2Q: Touchdown Michigan! Wolverines lead 7-3

After failing to run it up the middle, Michigan does just that on Blake Corum’s 3-yard score to cap a nine-play, 75-yard drive. The highlight of the possession, though, was Donovan Edwards’ 22-yard run that got Michigan down to the Penn State 27-yard line.

This was Corum’s 17th touchdown of the season — he leads the nation in rushing TDs — and has scored one in each of Michigan’s games so far this season.

Blake Corum rushes up the middle for a 3-yard TD

End 1Q: Michigan is driving

Clearly, it seems getting QB J.J. McCarthy out of the pocket is the way Michigan is going to be successful against Penn State today. Manny Diaz’s defense is clogging up the middle and overtaking the Wolverines’ O-Line. But just before the end of the first quarter, McCarthy rolled out and hit Cornelius Johnson for 13 yards, and then a few plays later, used his legs on third down and rushed for a 13-yard gain.

2:17 1Q: Penn State takes 3-0 lead with FG, Michigan defense gets massive stop

Penn State’s first-year starting quarterback Drew Allar marched his offense 66 yards down the field in 13 plays and ultimately had to settle for a 20-yard field goal. Allar completed just one pass for 19 yards and used his legs on two other plays, but relied heavily on running back Nick Singleton.

Michigan’s defense held firm in the red zone and prevented Penn State from gaining significant momentum in the first quarter.

8:41 1Q: Lots of pressure to start

Michigan’s offense hasn’t been able to get anything going on its first two drives. Right tackle Karsen Barnhart has been beaten a few times in the first two series, the last being when Penn State edge rusher Chop Robinson blew by him to put QB J.J. McCarthy under duress and cause his third-down pass to be batted down.

The Nittany Lions’ defensive line has been strong to start, getting pressure on McCarthy and holding Blake Corum to 7 yards on four carries.

It hasn’t been much better for Penn State’s offense, though, which was three-and-out on its first series. So far, it’s been three possessions and three punts combined for both teams.

11:43 1Q: Penn State’s defense starts off strong

And away we go!

PREGAME SCENE

While drama is surrounding Michigan, QB J.J. McCarthy is focused on winning, and has an eye on the Heisman race.

J.J. McCarthy talks about adversity Michigan faces

Meanwhile, Penn State’s star running backs talked about their program’s special legacy.

Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton are ready to carry on the legacy of Penn State

Penn State head coach James Franklin talked about how his job was keeping his players focused on the game and not the Harbaugh situation.

Penn State coach James Franklin on Jim Harbaugh suspension

Michigan acting head coach Sherrone Moore said his players were ready to go with or without Harbaugh. And Charles Woodson said the whole saga would be an advantage for Michigan.

‘Big Noon Kickoff’ crew discusses the Jim Harbaugh situation

J.J. McCarthy didn’t look rattled, and neither did Charles Woodson.

Penn State fans were coming strong and early, leaning into the sign-stealing story with many clever signs of their own.

