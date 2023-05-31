three brothers from Río Negro agreed to reconnect with their 85-year-old mother

Three brothers and their mother, an elderly woman, participated in a successful mediation process at the Integral Center for Self-Composed Methods for Conflict Resolution, of the Río Negro Judiciary. Through this instance They agreed on a modality of shared care, with the aim of improving the quality of life of women.

Initially, the mediation process began due to an economic claim under the figure of “food” presented by one of the daughters, who was more in charge of caring for her mother.

However, during the process, daughter was found to be assuming all caregiving responsibilities and living expensesdetailed Pablo Zille, defender coordinator MARC (Self-compositive Methods of Conflict Resolution), in dialogue with the program “Ya es tiempo” of RÍO NEGRO RADIO.

The defender clarified that the 85-year-old woman He did not have any type of health problem and claimed the possibility of bonding again with all his children. Finally the three brothers managed to agree on a regimein which they will not only visit their mother, but also share care tasks and time with her in different spaces.

This agreement allowed all parties to abandon their initial claims and conclude the conflict at a preliminary stage. “Mediation spaces have proven to be effective in detecting the true interests of the parties involved and finding solutions that go beyond the initial claims,” ​​Zille added.

Listen to Pablo Zille, MARC coordinator defender, in “Ya es tiempo” by RÍO NEGRO RADIO:

