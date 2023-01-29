“Shazam 2”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on January 29th, according to foreign media reports, DC’s new film “Shazam 2” has released a new trailer, and the new enemy is menacing. It will be released in North America on March 17th.

The title of the film is Shazam! Wrath of the Gods, return of Zachary Levi, Arthur Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Faith Herman, Ian Chen, Jovan Armand, etc., Lucy Liu, Helen Mirren and Rachel Ziegler joined as villains, and the first director, David F. Sandberg, also continues to direct. It tells the story that every time Billy shouts “Shazam”, he will be struck by lightning, endowed with the abilities of six gods, and become an adult superhero Shazam.

“Thunder Shazam! “Released in 2019, it is adapted from the character Shazam of the same name under DC Comics, and it is also the seventh film work of the DC Extended Universe. Directed by David F. Sandberg, from a screenplay by Henry Gaydon and co-creator with Dylan Lenk, Zachary Levi, Arthur Angel, Mark Strong, Jack… Starring Dylan Grazer and Djimon Hounsou.

The film is the first to feature Shazam since a 1941 serial, and the character’s first feature-length adaptation. The story narrates that Billy Bateson, a 15-year-old foster family teenager, discovered that he was empowered by the wizard Shazam, and began to fight against various evil forces that endangered the city. With the power of “Shazam”, he transformed into a superhero with an adult posture. Together with his new foster family brother and best friend, Freddie Feynman, Billy must figure out how to harness Shazam’s powers effectively, while stopping the evil scholar Thaddeus Sivana who’s after his powers PhD.

A live-action Shazam film had been planned by New Line Cinema since the early 2000s, but was delayed for many years. Director Peter Siegel and screenwriter John Angus were tapped to create the film in 2008, with Dwayne Johnson expected to play the villain Black Adam, but the project fell through. After several screenwriters joined with their own scripts, the film was officially announced in 2014. Dwayne Johnson will choose one of the two roles of Shazam and Black Adam. In January 2017, it was confirmed that Dwayne Johnson, who played Black Adam, would star in the separate independent film “Black Adam”. Sandberg signed on to play Shazam! in February 2017. “Director. Principal photography began on January 29, 2018 at Pinewood Toronto Studios in Toronto, Canada.

In 1974, in Upstate New York, a little boy Thaddeus Sivana followed his father and brother to his grandfather’s house to spend Christmas. Sivana was suddenly teleported to the Stone of Eternity while playing magic 8 ball in the car; A temple of magic in another dimension. There, Sivana meets Shazam, the last surviving wizard of the Wizarding Council, who has spent centuries searching for a “successor” who can fulfill his duties and protect the world from evil forces. Based on the fact that the previous successor had been driven by hatred to release the Seven Deadly Sins, Shazam tested whether Sivana’s heart was “pure enough”. But Shivana, who was not valued by his father and elder brother since childhood, could not stand the temptation, and tried to touch the “magic eye” that could awaken the seven deadly sins. Therefore, Shazam judged that he was not eligible to be the heir and was driven back to reality. Vanner made a fuss in the car, causing a car accident that disabled his father’s legs.

In present-day Philadelphia, foster child Billy Bateson lives a life on the run, repeatedly illegally trying to track down his biological mother, who was lost at a playground when he was four. He was quickly returned to social work, this time by Vito and Rosa Vazquez, along with their five other adopted children, Freddie, Mary, Eugene, Pedro and Dara. live. Billy shares a room with Freddy, discovers he’s disabled and a superhero lover, and reluctantly befriends him. At the same time, Sivana, who grew up, became a physicist. After years of research, he successfully found a way to return to the Stone of Eternity. He disregarded the warning to capture the magic eye and release the Seven Deadly Sins to defeat the wizard Shazam. It has also become a container for them to escape to reality.

At school, Billy saves a bullied Freddy from two bullies, only to be chased by the bullies and flee into the subway. For standing up for others, he was summoned to be teleported to the Stone of Eternity as Shazam’s successor, and Billy inherited his magical powers even though he was dubious by holding a wizard’s staff in his empty hand and calling the name “Shazam!” , transforming into an adult superhero, Billy then witnesses the wizard Shazam turn to dust. After waking up from the subway, I went back to school to find Freddy, the only one who knew superheroes, to teach me to be a hero. Then I found that every time I called Shazam, I would turn back into a child, and I would turn back into a child when I called it again. hero. Freddy discovered through experiments that Billy has flight, electric discharge control, superhuman strength and speed, high IQ, and indestructible body. Freddy made a video of Billy’s supernatural powers and uploaded it on the Internet.

Billy, who gradually became proud of his talents, later had a quarrel with Freddie on how to be a hero, and ignored his agreement with Freddie the next day: “Go to school in the image of Shazam and say that you “know” Freddie to show off After Billy missed the appointment, he turned into Shazam and skipped class and went to the city to show his magic power to the citizens to earn tips. One of the buses fell off the viaduct. Although Shazam managed to save all the passengers, an angry Freddy still scolded him face to face. With the power gained, Sivana went to the family business to kill his father, brother and members of the board of directors to vent his long-standing resentment, and learned that the wizard had elected a new successor. He noticed Shazam on the live news of the bus incident, and came to the scene to challenge him with overwhelming strength. Shazam, who couldn’t beat Sivana, reverted to Billy and fled the scene with the crowd, but Sivana just caught Freddie who was looking for Billy. At home, Billy’s other siblings discover that he is Shazam, and Mary helps Billy find his biological mother, who has changed her name and happens to live nearby.

Billy couldn’t wait to go to the address to find his lost biological mother, Marilyn, but found that she had a new love now. Marilyn confessed that she was unable to raise Billy by herself after her husband went to prison a few years ago, so she intentionally entrusted him to take care of Billy at the playground. his police. Disappointed with the result of years of anticipation, Billy was also relieved. After returning the prize compass he got when he was four years old to his mother, he immediately went back to his real “family”. Sivana took Billy’s siblings hostage, forcing Billy to go to the Stone of Eternity to hand over Shazam’s power to him in exchange for the lives of his family. But his siblings all came to save him, Freddy injured Sivana with his batarang collection, and Shazam discovered that once the Seven Deadly Sins left Sivana’s body, Sivana would revert to a mortal subclass.

Sivana chased Shazam and his party to an amusement park, released the Seven Deadly Sins, surrounded them, and captured Billy’s siblings again to threaten Billy. Billy remembered what the wizard said, and took the opportunity to use the cane to distribute magical powers to his siblings, making them also transform into adult superheroes. While the brothers and sisters were fighting against the seven deadly sins, Shazam managed to defeat Sivana, and then used a trick to draw out the only “jealousy” that remained in Sivana, and took out the magic eye when Sivana returned to a mortal, and once again Recover and reseal the Seven Deadly Sins in the Stone of Eternity. Billy and others were hailed as heroes by the citizens. They concealed their identities and returned to school after returning to the form of children. Billy turned into Shazam again to support Freddy in front of all the students, and invited Superman to show up at the same time.

Sivana was arrested and imprisoned. He wrote all the signs related to summoning magic on the cell wall but found nothing, until the meditator who also escaped from the Stone of Eternity approached him and offered to cooperate, and planned to join forces to take the Seven Kingdoms in one fell swoop. .

(Meng Qing)

(Editor in charge: Camus)