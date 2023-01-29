World Donetsk area devastated by missile attack by admin January 29, 2023 January 29, 2023 Donetsk area devastated by missile attack /csr-component/config/gallery/index.js sports.huanqiu.com 4BTvWxLE50g<a data-ail="676702" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >world</a>.huanqiu.comgalleryDonetsk area devastated by missile attack/e3pmh22ph/e3pn6efsl</p> <article> <section data-type="gallery"><i class="pic-con"><img decoding="async" src="https://rs1.huanqiucdn.cn/dp/api/files/imageDir/7f21cc677220d4d2eb5f0cad5ae3a603u5.jpg?w=1260" data-alt="On January 28, 2023 local time, in Donetsk, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continued, and the local area was attacked by missiles. According to the head of the regional administration, the attack killed three people and injured at least two others. Editor in charge: Fan Yuwei 