THUNDERMOTHER – „I Left My License In The Future“ als neue Single

Swedish rock ladies THUNDERMOTHER return with a brand new single after a sensational line-up change. A music video for “I Left My License In The Future” – an energetic, catchy song with hit potential – was released today.

THUNDERMOTHER doesn’t just sound like rock’n’roll. THUNDERMOTHER are rock’n’roll!

“I Left My License In The Future” was recorded again in autumn 2023 with Danish producer Soren Andersen (Pretty Maids, DAD, Glenn Hughes, Mike Tramp, …), and demonstrates THUNDERMOTHER’s new line-up and songwriting qualities at their best!

With the release of the new single, the band will start a European tour together with the US rockers LANSDOWNE from November 24th in Munich’s Backstage Club, which will continue with an extensive Swedish tour at the beginning of 2024. You can find all upcoming THUNDERMOTHER dates below!

„With this first single with a new line-up, we want to offer our fans a hard-hitting no-brainer track aimed at those sitting in the passenger seat without a driver’s license.” comments the band. “An anthem for those of us who will never become the designated driver and a love letter to all those in the driver’s seat. Cheers and let’s celebrate!”

Skåne-born guitarist Filippa Nässil laid the foundation for THUNDERMOTHER at the end of 2009. Almost 15 years later, THUNDERMOTHER can look back on an impressive career: countless tours across the world, including stadium tours with the SCORPIONS, an invitation from KISS to their official “KISS cruise”, and three celebrated performances at the Wacken Open Air as well as numerous other major festival stages, their last 3 albums “Heat Wave”, “Heatwave Deluxe Edition” and “Black & Gold”, which were all released on AFM Records, reached top positions in the European charts (Album Charts Germany No. 6, Sweden No. 8, Switzerland No. 15, …) as well as top positions in the Swedish hard rock charts. THUNDERMOTHER have long been considered one of the most active touring and exciting rock bands on the international music scene.

THUNDERMOTHER 2023 – these are Linnea Vikström Egg, Majsan Lindberg, Joan Massing and Filippa Nässil. One vision, one goal! Their slogan “We Fight for Rock’N’Roll” should be taken literally!

