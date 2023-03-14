The expectation to see the Argentine National Team after the conquest of the World Cup in Qatar 2022 is enormous and there are only 9 days left for the reunion, in the friendly against Panama in the Más Monumental stadium.

Inquiries about ticket sales They have multiplied in the last hours and today some details were known to calm anxiety.

It was confirmed that the sale will be enabled on next Thursday on the site deportick.com. The AFA will make the prices official tomorrow, together with the schedule and the number of tickets per person.

Interested parties are recommended to register on the page in advance since that will be a requirement to be able to access the “virtual queue”.

Anyway, it is estimated that they will be $8,000 for the popular ones, $10,000 for the high stalls, $15,000 for the middle stalls and $20,000 for the low stalls. The sale would be enabled on Thursday before noon.

From AFA, they informed that on the day of the match there will be a «mega show», conducted by Sergio Goycocheawith the participation of “featured artists of the urban scene of Argentina».

“An unforgettable night, with a light show, visual effects and fireworks, that accompanied by the warmth of the albiceleste fans and the trophy obtained in Qatar 2022, will leave a unique postcard for each of the Argentine hearts,” they expressed through a statement.



