Kwilu: demolition of anarchic constructions on the public arteries of the city of Kikwit

Kwilu: demolition of anarchic constructions on the public arteries of the city of Kikwit

The mayor of Kikwit, in Kwilu province, Abbé Ngiama, launched a week ago the operation to demolish anarchic constructions on public rights-of-way, Radio Okapi learned on Monday March 14. Business houses, pharmacies, garages, drinking establishments, etc. were demolished by bulldozers from the Town Hall.

The objective is to clear the main arteries anarchically occupied by vendors and economic operators, in accordance with the decision of the urban security committee, said the mayor of Kikwit.

This demolition decision notably concerns boulevard Mobutu, avenue King Kester Emeneya in the city of Kikwit as well as the national road in its section included in this city.

“The decision was taken during the meeting of the security committee. The first objective was to demolish the houses that were built haphazardly on public rights-of-way to open up the city, which has long been isolated. We started by issuing a decree that we made available to the population of the town of Kikwit, after a while, we published a press release, there was an ultimatum. And this ultimatum was followed for 25 days and then the decision is put into practice,” explained the mayor of Kikwit.

For his part, Junior Katembo, interfederal president of the AADC Kikwit party, contests this demolition operation. Because according to him, the town hall had to first agree with the traders in order to make arrangements to relocate their houses.

