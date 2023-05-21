Time, TV and formations for the series A DEPORTES El Intransigente

After having played the semifinal of Champions League, Inter He will have to play an extremely important match for his aspirations. The set that has Lautaro Martinez In his squad he will be playing an extremely important match against Napoli. In fact, the team from southern Italy has been champion for a few days.

The match between Napoli and Inter will be taking place at the Diego Maradona stadium at 1:00 p.m.. The images of the meeting will be exclusive to ESPN and Star Plus. For this meeting, you will not have to pay any additional in the different companies that offer the cable service. It can also be seen on different digital platforms.

On the one hand, both arrive with slightly different realities. On the one hand it is true that Inter is fighting to enter the Champions League positions. However, they will play the final of the most important trophy at the club level. Instead, Napoli will play only to meet the schedule since they were crowned champions a few dates ago.

Napoli and Inter formations

The Napoli coach has not yet confirmed which team will play this afternoon. In fact, he will do it minutes before the game starts. The celestial cast would go out with Alex Meret; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, Kim Min-jae, Matthew Olivera; Andrew Zambo Anguissa, Stanislav Lobotka, Tanguy Ndombele; Elif Elmas, Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

by the side of Inter, the coach Simone Inzaghi also did not confirm the team. He will only do it an hour before the start of the meeting. The cast of the city of Milan would go out with Samir Handanovic; Danilo D’Ambrosio, Stefan de Vrij, Francesco Acerbi; Raoul Bellanova, Roberto Gagliardini, Marcelo Brozovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Federico Dimarco; Romelu Lukaku and Joaquin Correa.