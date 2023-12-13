Tinelli starred in a hilarious moment with one of the Bailando Dancers

One of the highlights of the night Dancing starred in it Marcelo Tinelli next to Fernandoone of the dancers in the play «Sex». In this sense, both had been having a series of disputes due to an alleged flirtation between the dancer and Millet Figueroa. However, finally they both agreed and challenged each other to fight.

In this regard, the driver of the Dancing He expressed: «Be careful, I’m going to look for you at the time you want, when you are alone. At 2 in the afternoon I’ll look for you. On Friday, January 2, you have an appointment with me. I’m going to tell you something, I found it again,” he said provocatively. However, it all ended in laughter and those present had fun with the false challenge.

Coki Ramírez had one of the best performances of the seventh round of Bailando

First of all, Angel de Brito started returns in Dancing with his characteristic tone: «The truth is, Coki, you surprised me. I saw you very enthusiastic about kisses, you have to dedicate yourself to this. I like how they put everything together, she started with a fight and moved on to the hot stuff. “It was the hottest thing so far,” she said while she awarded the couple a 9.

On the other hand, Pampita He gave his opinion of the choreography: «First they invited people who dance incredibly. They were great, they had a lot of group chemistry. Coki’s tongue is tremendous. “My vote is secret and it’s super hot,” said the diva while she placed her secret score of the Dancing. At least everything would indicate that a great return is coming.

Posteriorly, Moriah Casan was ready to give his evaluation of what happened in the Dancing: “Disappointed me. There was so much anticipation with Fernando that everything deflated. I didn’t see that “handling ending” and he ended up punishing the team with a 6. Finally, Marcelo Polino It concluded with the jury’s comments: “I liked it because they brought eroticism, it was amazing” and closed with a 6.

