TMZ: TT recently attended Khloe Kardashian’s Halloween party but the two didn’t get back together

Live it on November 2. According to the famous gossip media TMZ, Tristan Thompson recently appeared at Khloe Kardashian’s home, but the two did not get back together.

Khloe Kardashian recently held a grand Halloween party at her home, and Tristan Thompson also appeared at the party from a video screenshot.

According to sources related to Khloe-Kardashian and TT, the two did not get back together, and TT showed up at the party simply because he wanted to spend time with his kids.

It is reported that the relationship between the two has been repaired to the point where they can jointly raise children, but it is impossible for Khloe Kardashian to get back with TT.

RELATED READING: TMZ: Khloe Kardashian and TT’s Second Child Has Been Born Through Surrogacy

See also  Dior and Philippe Starck (PHILIPPE STARCK), present "Miss Dior" oval back chair

