IVREA. On Wednesday, October 26, the “Voices in White” choir, made up of operators of various professions from the Ivrea and Cuorgnè hospitals, was with joy and emotion in Rome in audience with the Holy Father. It is a choir born in a pandemic period, in December 2021, to bring Christmas carols to health facilities in a delicate moment, which has imposed the limitation of sociability. A way to show solidarity and closeness to hospitalized people and to make people perceive that music is also an instrument of “taking care”.

The choir was then structured, today it has more than thirty elements, and continues to work with passion making itself available for internal events in hospitals and for charitable initiatives.

“Also at the end of 2022 – explains one of the promoters of the choir, the deacon Marco Florio – in addition to adhering to the invitation to participate in the musical event on peace in Paestum we will return to the Giacosa theater Giacosa theater for a fundraiser in favor of Hospice Casa Insieme in Salerano. Furthermore, Coro in bianco ‘will bring the warmth of Christmas and a moment of serenity, with the singing of Christmas songs, to the people hospitalized in the health centers of the Canavese: hospitals, social welfare residences, hospices, considering singing as a cure for the mind. and the soul, and source of joy, friendship, love ».