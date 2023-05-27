Tobey Maguire (basic details about Tobey Maguire)_China IT News

guide Hello everyone, I am a little tadpole, Tobey Maguire. Many people don’t know the basic details about Tobey Maguire, so let’s take a look now! 1. Tobey Maguire (Tobey…

Hello everyone, I am a little tadpole, Tobey Maguire. Many people don’t know the basic details about Tobey Maguire, so let’s take a look now!

1. Tobey Maguire, male, born on June 27, 1975 in Santa Monica, California, USA, is an American film and television actor and producer.

2. In 1989, he starred in his first movie “Little Ghost at Home”.

3. In 1992, starred in the feature film “Boy’s Life”.

4. In 1999, he starred in the feature film “There is always a scorching sun”, which was shortlisted for the Best Movie Actor in the 2nd Youth Choice Awards.

5. In the same year, he starred in the war movie “Riding with the Devil”.

6. In 2002, won the 4th Youth Choice Award for Best Action Adventure Actor with the superhero movie “Spider-Man”.

7. In the same year, he served as a co-producer in the feature film “The 25th Hour”.

8. In 2003, he starred in the inspirational movie “The Pentium Era”.

9. Starring in the superhero movie “Spider-Man 2” in 2004, he won the 31st Saturn Award for Best Actor for this film.

10. In 2006, he starred in the suspense movie “The Good Man in Germany”.

11. Starring in the superhero movie “Spider-Man 3” in 2007, he was shortlisted for Best Action Adventure Movie Actor in the 9th Youth Choice Awards.

12. In 2009, he starred in the thriller movie “Brothers”, which was shortlisted for the best actor in the drama category of the 67th Golden Globe Awards.

13. In 2017, he acted as a dubber in the animated film “Baby Boss”.

The basic details of Tobey Maguire in this article are explained, and I hope it will be helpful to everyone.