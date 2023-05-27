Triwing released Light Year series in Shenzhen_TOM News

This year’s coast of the South China Sea is a gathering place for designers from all over the world, because Shenzhen, a “design capital” and “window to the world” driven by innovation, is setting off a heat wave of innovative achievements to the world. In this vibrant city, the smart home scene brand Triwing Bird also “nested” here, not only showing the leading design capabilities of smart homes to the design community, but also bringing a different smart life to global users Way.

On May 25th, Triwing Bird officially appeared in Shenzhen Fashion Home Design Week.At the launch site, Triwing Bird released a brand-new light-year suite of smart balconies and smart kitchens, and showed a set of light-year suits created by nesting design tools with a simplified style of rock white and a full set of embedded designs. It is a smart home, allowing visitors to experience the life of food, clothing, housing and entertainment in an immersive way. In addition, the exhibition area also provided experiences such as VR viewing exhibition, nesting design discussion area, coffee and tea bar, etc., which attracted an endless stream of design experts and exhibitors to visit.

Just as Li Xiaofeng, the president of the Shenzhen Home Improvement Industry Association, said: “The reason why Triwing Bird can provide proactive services and tailor-made personalized scene solutions for users is one of the keywords. Design, Personalize it around the needs of users.” So, what is the difference between Triwing Bird at this exhibition? Why not, let us walk into the scene to find out!

Visit the first light-year set of smart home and witness the strength of triwing nesting design

On a hot morning in Shenzhen, the new Hall 12 of the International Convention and Exhibition Center was already full of crowds. After the official release of the new light-year series of scene products in the triwing bird exhibition area, the first smart home built with the light-year series was officially opened to the public. At the entrance of the exhibition area, a large VR screen came into view, where many users viewed different scenarios through a 360° panorama, and chose their ideal home.

When walking into the exhibition hall, the first association for people is “going home”. Because there are no rows of shelves displayed here, but a smart home built by Triwing Bird instead. The overall environment adopts rock white minimalist style with a full set of embedded design, which has a sense of elegance from the inside out. Follow the experience flow, walk into the house from the smart porch, the indoor lights will be automatically turned on gradually, and the sound of light music will come slowly. The screen realizes the intelligent control of the whole house equipment; when you come to the living room, you can turn on the reception mode with one sentence, the ambient lighting will gradually become brighter, and the air conditioner will automatically turn on the fresh air function.

Then came to the balcony of the three-winged bird light year series, which is like a “housekeeping headquarters”. Products such as washing machines, clothes dryers, and sweeping robots are integrated with the balcony cabinets, which not only ensures the neatness and cleanliness of the balcony, but also ensures the cleanliness of the balcony. Developed a neat storage space. When washing clothes, the washing and drying suit can be washed and dried immediately, and there is no need to step on the feet to operate, and the hands cannot be raised above the shoulders; after washing the clothes, the all-round bionic sweeping and mopping robot realizes “washing, drying and sweeping linkage”, automatically starts the floor cleaning, and keeps the balcony clean; in addition On the balcony, the hydropower also adopts an integrated design, and equipment such as washing and drying suits and sweeping robots share a set of waterways, which is more beautiful and tidy.

Going to the Triwing Lightyear kitchen, you will find at first glance that the refrigerator and cabinet, range hood and wall cabinet, dishwasher and floor cabinet are all flush-mounted with zero distance, which maximizes the overall space utilization. But this kitchen is not only about external innovations, but also “professional” cooking technology, taking out fresh ingredients from the refrigerator, Chinese-style stir-fry and Western-style steaming and baking are all alike; in addition, the kitchen also has “wisdom” For cooking experience, scan “Triwing Bird Family Banquet” in the steam oven, fresh pre-made dishes will be delivered to your door, and you can directly make master dishes with one click.







“It turns out that on the balcony, such a small space and large-function integrated storage design can really save a lot of space.” “Embedding all kitchen appliances like this really makes the overall look and feel of the kitchen more transparent.”. ….. At the Triwing Bird exhibition area, different users gave their own evaluations after experiencing it. So, how is such a smart, high-end and creative smart home designed?

At the scene, many designers gathered in the nesting design discussion area, which displayed the only complete set of smart home appliance design tools in the triwing bird industry – nesting, which can help designers quickly plan all house layouts, home appliance selection, water and electricity management Road, to design a smart home for users in as little as 3 minutes. It has included over 20 million house plans across the country and can provide over 4,400 home appliance models, which is efficient, worry-free and secure.

Scenario ecology subverts the industry model, and digitization accelerates the implementation of smart homes

Through this exhibition, we can see that Triwing is not designed for each product, but for a whole smart home. But it is worth thinking about how to achieve these results behind it? On the day of the exhibition, representatives from the School of Fine Arts and Design of the Faculty of Art of Shenzhen University, Zhongshenjian Decoration Design Co., Ltd. and major professional design institutions held a symposium on the theme of “Digital Wisdom Shenzhen’s Scene Wings Take Off at the Time”, focusing on the current industry trends. Changes, discussing in detail how Triwing Bird subverts the industry model with scene ecology, accelerates the implementation of smart homes with digitalization, and brings ideal life to millions of families.

Nowadays, the field of smart home is rapidly developing from “single product intelligence” to “whole house intelligence”, but the industry is still in an “islanded” development environment, whether it is the inability to interconnect and interoperate between products, or the overall inability to form One-stop industrial chain is an urgent problem in the industry. Based on this, Triwing Bird subverts the traditional model with “scene replacement products, ecological ‘cover’ industry”, and brings users a one-stop customized smart home service.

First of all, Triwing uses “scenes” to create a whole-house smart full-scene solution. Nowadays, users are no longer satisfied with a single product, and Triwing not only has industry-leading scene solutions, but also has the core technology engine of smart home “Smart Home Brain”. What kind of home users want, Triwing can provide More than 20,000 components, 1,000+ scenario solutions, and more than 200 services are available for users to choose and combine freely; what experience users need, Smart Home Brain integrates thinking, decision-making, and emotion, and can provide users with active, intelligent, and in-depth solutions. scene interaction. When sleeping in the bedroom, the air conditioner will automatically adjust the temperature according to the sleeping state of the user; when doing laundry on the balcony, the washing machine will actively recommend the appropriate washing program according to the material of the clothes to be washed.







Then, Triwing uses “ecology” to connect all the links of a customized smart home. In the past, home appliances, home decoration, and home furnishing industries were all separate systems, but Triwing Bird focused on user needs and broke industry boundaries to gather ecological resources from various industries. Today, the Triwing Bird platform has connected 20,000+ designers, 30,000+ home appliance customers, 1,000+ home improvement companies, 1,000+ home furnishing ecology, and 14,000+ complete service housekeepers, and jointly create collaboratively around user needs.

Not only that, through the three-winged bird digital platform, the physical barrier between online and offline has been broken, so that the ecology can coordinate and meet users more efficiently, and users can also get a more convenient full-process experience. On the one hand, the online APP can respond to user needs in real time, and users can select scenes, view designs, chat about needs, watch construction, etc. without leaving home; In one, the process of customizing smart home becomes more efficient. Today, nearly 4 million users provide enterprises with precise needs for product innovation, scene upgrades, and service iterations every day, ensuring the continuous leadership of Triwing Bird’s scene experience and services.

From Guangzhou, Shanghai, to Shenzhen, the “capital of design” with new achievements, Triwing’s smart home implementation capabilities continue to expand its influence in the industry. It is foreseeable that Triwing Bird, which constantly iterates around user value, will allow smart homes to enter thousands of households faster and better, and will continue to open up a broader upside space for the industry.



