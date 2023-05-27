Home » New e.Go e.wave X 2023, a city car that recalls a crossover with German quality at a competitive price
New e.Go e.wave X 2023, a city car that recalls a crossover with German quality at a competitive price

New e.Go e.wave X 2023, a city car that recalls a crossover with German quality at a competitive price

The German manufacturer e.GO Mobile, known for its electric city car e.Go Life, is back at the Paris Motor Show presenting a new cutting-edge model. Called e.Go e.wave X, this new city car stands out for its high-efficiency crossover-type configuration and its ultra-compact aesthetic features. The focus is also on the extensive redesign of the interior. Let’s dive into everything:

  • How the new e.Go e.wave X 2023 is made

  • What is surprising about the new e.Go e.wave X 2023

How the new e.Go e.wave X 2023 is made

The new e.Go e.wave X, produced by the German brand e.GO Mobile, stands out for its advanced technical characteristics. With a length of 336 cm, the vehicle features a redesigned bumper with simulated air intakes, two additional rally-style headlights and an underbody cladding at the front. The crossover look is underlined by wide fenders with raw plastic guards, side sill extensions, 18-inch wheels and roof bars, which allow for the transport of bulky items.

Inside, the e.Go e.wave X offers a completely redesigned dashboard, with a 23-inch panel that integrates a central touch display for the multimedia system, accompanied by a series of physical keys, and a screen for the instruments. The cabin, designed to seat up to four people, features vegan leather upholstery, aluminum-like plastic trims and a wireless charging pad positioned on the center console.

Technically speaking, the vehicle is equipped with a 107 HP electric motor (an increase in power compared to the 76 HP of the e.Go Life) which transfers power to the front wheels. Three driving modes are available: Eco, Comfort and Sport. The electric motor is combined with a new battery that offers a range of approximately 240 kilometers in the urban cycle according to the WLTP test protocol, more than double the 117 km of the previous model. Charging can take place at a rate of 11 kW.

The e.Go e.wave X is already available for reservations. Prices start at €25,000 for the Urban version and go up to €30,000 for the Metropolitan.

What is surprising about the new e.Go e.wave X 2023

The new e.wave X is an ultra-compact car, specifically designed for ease of movement in traffic congested in big cities. With a carrying capacity of up to 4 passengers, its compact dimensions allow for extremely easy parking. To make maneuvering easier, a rear view camera and parking sensors are available. It can be considered as an alternative to the traditional Smart electric car.

The car interior are made from sustainable materials. Inside the passenger compartment stands out a large 23-inch panel that integrates the displays for the instrumentation and infotainment. The use of physical commands is minimized. Infotainment supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, including wireless connection. There is also a wireless charging system for smartphones.

Between standard features including the hill start assist system, electrically adjustable mirrors, the e-call emergency call system, the Avas acoustic pedestrian warning system and LED headlights. 18-inch alloy wheels are available as an optional accessory.

